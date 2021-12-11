2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Stars

Hosted by Billy Porter and presented in partnership with TikTok, The Fashion Awards returns to the Royal Albert Hall tonight following its digital-only iteration in 2020. Daniel Lee, Demna Gvasalia, Jonathan Anderson, Kim Jones and co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are vying for the Designer of the Year Award, while Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Nensi Dojaka, Priya Ahluwalia and Richard Quinn are in contention for the BFC Foundation Award for emerging talent. Alongside them, “leaders of change” will be honored: brands and individuals who have transformed fashion over the past year when it comes to the British Fashion Council’s central pillars of environment, people and creativity.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO