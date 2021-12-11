One race to go to decide F1's best title fight in years

There's one giant issue I have with Michael Masi and it's this: inconsistent rule enforcement. Before I dive too deep into this, let me just say that Max Verstappen is a more than worthy Formula One champion. Although at times his aggressive driving style crossed the line with Lewis Hamilton this year, his outright speed, feedback, and racecraft mark him as a champion. Congratulations are fully due for the job that he and Red Bull Racing did this season to take the top prize in the sport. Championships are not won or lost based on one decision but over a season’s worth of performance. And by that metric, Verstappen has shown himself worthy of the title.
Comments / 0