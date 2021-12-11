ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

One race to go to decide F1's best title fight in years

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — On the pole for the Formula One finale is...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Max Verstappen: I don’t care if they try to take my F1 world title away from me

Max Verstappen has stressed that he feels like the Formula One world champion and it “doesn’t matter what they try to do”.Sunday’s season-ending race in Abu Dhabi saw Red Bull’s Verstappen claim victory and the title after the deployment of a late safety car led to the Dutchman being placed right behind Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton who he then overtook on the final lap.Mercedes had an immediate double appeal dismissed by the stewards, then lodged an intention to appeal against that decision – they must decide whether to follow up on that by Thursday evening.Thanks for stopping by...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone tells Lewis Hamilton he ‘shouldn’t be complaining’ over F1 title result

Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed claims that Lewis Hamilton unfairly lost out on the Formula One world title to Max Verstappen as “utter nonsense”. Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth championship on the last lap of the season as Verstappen prevailed in the dramatic title shootout at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But the result of the race was highly controversial after Verstappen benefitted from a late safety car and was allowed to line up behind Hamilton on a fresh set of soft tyres, where he was able to execute the crucial final-lap overtake. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff led furious...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sergio Perez explains key to disrupting Lewis Hamilton’s race at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sergio Perez says he did what he had to do to help Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen win the world title at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Gand Prix.Perez held up Lewis Hamilton enough to take serious time out of the Mercedes, and it helped Verstappen get back in touch with his title rival during the middle part of the race. Hamilton pulled away in the latter stages before late drama, when a safety car period brought them back together and the race director Michael Masi hurriedly restarted the racing in the final lap, when Verstappen overtook Hamilton to clinch the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
FanSided

Formula 1 will make a change after Sunday’s race

A controversial talking point after Sunday’s Formula 1 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit has already been addressed for 2022. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the first Formula 1 world championship of his career by leading only the 58th and final lap of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Title Fight#Ap#Digital Subscription
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘too nice’ to beat ‘arrogant’ Max Verstappen, says former team owner

Lewis Hamilton was “too nice” to beat the “aggressive and arrogant” Max Verstappen to the Formula 1 world title, according to former team owner Eddie Jordan. Jordan believes Hamilton has been “too nice for too long”, telling the BBC he needs to “harden himself up again”. Jordan added: “All of Britain can be so proud of what he’s doing, but nice guys don’t win titles and he’s become a nice guy.”Max Verstappen has confirmed he will run the #1 on his Red Bull car next season as he defends his F1 world championship. “Yeah, I will run it,” Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

When does 2022 F1 season start and what are the new rule changes?

The Formula 1 season may have just ended but fans are already clamouring for more action after the dramatic end which saw Max Verstappen take the crown.Lewis Hamilton headed into the final race on the same points as Verstappen and so the title was going to be handed to whoever finished higher. British driver Hamilton looked certain to take a record eighth world championship as he led the majority of the race in Abu Dhabi. However, a safety car was sent out after Nicholas Latifi crashed with less then 10 laps to go. Verstappen pitted with Hamilton remaining on...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel calls for ‘consistency’ and end to driver fines amid F1 rules controversy

Sebastian Vettel has called for more “consistency” the way Formula 1’s rules are implemented following the furore around the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Max Verstappen won his maiden Formula One championship after benefitting from a dramatic late safety car at the Yas Marina Circuit. Mercedes were furious after Verstappen was allowed to position himself behind Lewis Hamilton when five lapped cars were told to go past the safety car.Having pitted for a fresh set of soft tyres, Verstappen then had the advantage in the final-lap sprint for the line and executed the vital move down the inside of Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Formula One
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Mercedes boss hopes Lewis Hamilton will continue racing after Abu Dhabi agony

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff fears Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the circumstances of his defeat in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, and admits he is yet to receive assurances that Hamilton will continue his quest for a record eighth Formula One title.Despite Mercedes’ decision to withdraw their final appeal against the outcome of the title-deciding grand prix, Wolff continued his stinging criticism of race officials, describing Hamilton as a “sitting duck” who was “robbed” of his historic crown.Mercedes said they had taken the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes withdraw Abu Dhabi Grand Prix appeal

Mercedes have withdrawn their appeal against the outcome of Sunday’s title-deciding  Formula One grand prix in Abu Dhabi The team said they had made the decision following “constructive dialogue” with governing body FIA with regard to establishing clarity for future scenarios.Mercedes said in a statement: “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 – for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do.“We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal.”Team Statement - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/tgrBjrNkcz— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Valtteri Bottas cost Lewis Hamilton F1 title, Jolyon Palmer claims

Formula One commentator Jolyon Palmer believes Valtteri Bottas let down Lewis Hamilton in the decisive and dramatic final race of the season. Max Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to controversially clinch his maiden world championship after FIA race director Michael Masi ended the late safety car period. However, Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull, Sergio Perez, had already played a vital role in holding up Hamilton as the Briton looked to be on course to win his record-breaking eighth title. After Hamilton made his first and only pit stop, he emerged from...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

What Verstappen now has in common with Senna, Prost and Piquet

Max Verstappen won his first Formula 1 world title on Sunday to join an illustrious list of names who have achieved a rare accolade in the sport. Max Verstappen became the first Honda-powered driver to claim the Formula 1 World Championship for 30 years by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Going Dutch: Verstappen's fast track to the F1 world title

For the first time since 2016 there's a brand new name on the roll call of Formula 1 world champions. Max Verstappen is the 34th driver to claim motorsport's ultimate prize following his victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi. The first Dutchman to win the title, he is a talent unlike any other the sport has seen.
MOTORSPORTS
thedrive

How F1 Race Director Michael Masi’s Bad Calls Decided the Championship

There's one giant issue I have with Michael Masi and it's this: inconsistent rule enforcement. Before I dive too deep into this, let me just say that Max Verstappen is a more than worthy Formula One champion. Although at times his aggressive driving style crossed the line with Lewis Hamilton this year, his outright speed, feedback, and racecraft mark him as a champion. Congratulations are fully due for the job that he and Red Bull Racing did this season to take the top prize in the sport. Championships are not won or lost based on one decision but over a season’s worth of performance. And by that metric, Verstappen has shown himself worthy of the title.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy