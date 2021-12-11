'We have grifters in our midst': Quotes of the Week

The past week saw the death of Republican heavyweight Bob Dole, who preached that the United States needs to rediscover "unity" to achieve its greatness. His comments are remembered this week as Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw warns of "grifters in our midst" within today's Republican Party. Meanwhile, in Chicago, Empire actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges of lying to authorities about his role in orchestrating a phony hate crime against himself three years ago.

Here are the quotes of the week.

“Look, I like Brian [Kemp]. This isn’t personal; it’s simple. He’s failed all of us and cannot win in November. Instead of protecting our elections, he caved to [Stacey] Abrams and cost us two Senate seats, the Senate majority, and gave Joe Biden free reign. Think about how different it would be today if Kemp had fought Abrams first instead of Trump. Kemp caved before the election, and the country is paying the price today.”

- Former Sen. David Perdue fires shots as he jumps into the Georgia gubernatorial race.

“The soggy Republicans — that’s one side of the party. I don’t think the party should be going that direction. I want to go to Washington to be reinforcements for anti-establishment fighters.”

- Republican Josh Mandel , who is running for Senate in Ohio.

"Now, I look at [CNN], I’m like, you f***ing propagandists, like, what are you, the right arm of Pfizer? What are you doing? You know? It’s just a — I think there’s a market for real news, and it’s really hard to find that now. It’s really hard, especially outside of independent sources.”

- Podcast host and Ultimate Fighting Championship commentator Joe Rogan about CNN .

"Should we just send one out to every American? Then what happens if every American has one test? How much does that cost, and then what happens after that?"

- White House press secretary Jen Psaki bristles at the suggestion that President Joe Biden's plan to expand coronavirus testing access doesn't go far enough.

"Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in. I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021."

- Rep. Devin Nunes , a California Republican, will step down from Congress at the end of the month to work for former President Donald Trump’s new media company.

"I was a Lakers fan too before he said that. I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron [James], and then I'm like, you know, 'F*** you, LeBron."

- Kyle Rittenhouse slammed NBA star LeBron James for a tweet criticizing his emotional testimony during his homicide trial before he was acquitted on all counts.

“We have grifters in our midst. I mean in the conservative movement. Lie after lie after lie because they know something psychologically about the conservative heart — we’re worried about what people are going to do to us, what they’re going to infringe upon us.”

- Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw slams members of the conservative Freedom Caucus.

“After a year of record homicides, smash-and-grab robberies, and the day of the callous murder of an 81-year-old woman in her own home, George Gascon sent a letter to his supporters asking for money to further his efforts to eliminate our ability to prosecute crime and protect the public. Reckless, feckless, crass are some of the more charitable words that come to mind.”

- Eric Siddall, vice president of the Association of Deputy District Attorneys , slams LA District Attorney George Gascon for his fundraising attempts.

"Biden voiced the deep concerns of the U.S. and our European Allies about Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine & made clear the U.S. & our Allies would respond with strong economic & other measures in the event of military escalation."

- White House readout of President Joe Biden’s call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"There is some suggestion that it might even be less severe because when you look at some of the cohorts that are being followed in South Africa, the ratio between the number of infections and the number of hospitalizations seems to be less than with delta."

- Dr. Anthony Fauci says the omicron coronavirus variant is "almost certainly" not as severe as the delta variant.

"I will look you in the eye and tell you, as President Biden looked President Putin in the eye and told him today, that things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now."

- Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan is coy regarding what military aid the U.S. would provide Ukraine and NATO should Russia cross the border.

"I don't know the last time President Biden rolled out to a Walmart or to a Target to do his Christmas shopping. If he did, he would find out that a lot of things that people are looking for Christmas are unavailable."

- Sen. Joni Ernst , an Iowa Republican, on Christmas shortages .

“Tell me again where Christ said ‘use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain’?“ lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society ‘erasing Christmas and it’s meaning’ when they’re doing that fine all on their own."

- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to Lauren Boebert’s picture of her children in front of a Christmas tree brandishing firearms.

"This has become a new wonderful tradition on FOX Square over the last three years. We will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us. We are in the process of rebuilding and installing a new tree as a message that there can be peace, light, and joy even during a dark moment like this. We are currently planning on a lighting ceremony for the new tree and will send those details once we have them."

- Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott after a homeless man climbed and set alight the Christmas tree outside their New York City headquarters.

“Not in the cards right now."

- Biden focuses on nonmilitary measures.

"He’s dumb enough to go into [Barack] Obama’s city and pretend there’s Trump supporters running around with MAGA hats? Give me a break."

- Jussie Smollett’s defense attorney speaks to the jury in closing arguments.

"One thing that vaccinated people can feel comfortable with, for example, let's take the holiday setting. You're with your family, you have grandparents and parents and children, when you get vaccinated and you have a vaccinated group and you are in an indoor setting, you can enjoy as we have traditionally over the years, dinners and gatherings within the home with people who are vaccinated. And that's the reason why people should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated."

- Fauci advises people require their own family members to show evidence of vaccination before gathering for the holidays.

“I'll never forgive the former president of the United States and his lackeys and his bullies that he sent to the Capitol for the trauma that was exerted on our staff. The way it traumatized them, it was frightening.”

- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blames the partisan rancor that has enveloped Congress this year on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol .

"Guess what? It's going to be infrastructure decade, man. Look, folks. We've got the largest investment in public transit ever in this legislation, like replacing buses that are past their useful life. Switching from diesel to electric. Getting more people where they're trying to go more safely, faster, cleaner, like what you're doing here with your zero-emission buses."

- Biden tells the people of Missouri what the future of infrastructure holds.

“The quickest way to a conservative’s heart is to convince them that another conservative betrayed them.”

- Crenshaw doubles down on his “grifters in the midst” comments from earlier in the week.

"You are paying a ho, ho, whole lot more for a ho, ho, whole lot less."

- Ernst talking about inflation's impact on Christmas shopping.

"However, given the ongoing advances in Iran's nuclear program, the president has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails. We have made clear to Iran that the only path out of sanctions is through nuclear compliance."

- Psaki talks about options on Iran if diplomatic talks fail.

"I don't have a formal press conference with embroidered cushions to predict for you at this point in time."

- Psaki downplays the likelihood the president would hold a traditional end-of-year press conference.

“We feel 100% confident that this case will be won on appeal. Unfortunately, that’s not a route we wanted, but sometimes that’s the route you have to take to win.”

- Jussie Smollett's defense attorney Nenye Uche signals they will appeal his guilty verdict .

"I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty. F*** him."

- Former President Donald Trump slammed former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for congratulating Biden over the 2020 presidential election results.

“I also confess that I'm a bit curious to learn if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas. And to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago.”

- Robin Dole shares her father's farewell letter during a funeral service.

“Speak straight, even when it gets you in trouble because it will. But at least everyone will know how you stand and what you stand for. And always plan not just to win, but win big. Yes, you may try and fail, but you will not fail to try.”

- Tom Hanks reveals one of the life lessons he learned from Bob Dole.

