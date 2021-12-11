Top takeaways from week two of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial

The prosecution in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial rested its case Friday.

The second week of the trial saw the release of a trove of unsettling photographs of the British socialite and her onetime boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein . Federal prosecutors presented them as evidence to show the bond between the two accused pedophiles.

In one, Maxwell, wearing a white tank top and a shirt, is giving the disgraced financier a foot rub on his private plane.

In another, Maxwell is giving Epstein a kiss. Others, which number more than 20,000, taken from CDs found in Epstein's apartment during a police raid include shots of a massage table, Epstein in front of his Gulfstream jet, and various photos of the couple in different locations around the world, including Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral Estate in Scotland, believed to have been taken around 1999.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. (Department of Justice/SDNY)

This week also saw three more alleged victims take the stand.

All three testified that the much older couple befriended them, lavished them with gifts, and wasted little time before putting them in sexual situations that they said scarred them for life. Epstein, who pleaded guilty in 2008 to state prostitution charges, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019. He was found hanging in his jail cell a month later.

Maxwell was arrested in 2020 on sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors have accused her of recruiting and grooming underage girls who were sexually abused by Epstein and his roster of high-profile friends between 1994 and 2004. She faces six criminal counts, including enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

If convicted, she could spend decades behind bars.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty, and her defense team has argued she's a scapegoat for the crimes her former boyfriend committed.

Here are key takeaways from the second week.

Annie

In this courtroom sketch, Annie Farmer testifies on the witness stand during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial Friday in New York. A photo of Maxwell appears on a screen in the foreground. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)



Annie Farmer, the fourth and final accuser to testify at Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, told jurors on Friday that the couple forced themselves on her during a weekend of debauchery at the ex-financier's New Mexico ranch when she was just 16.

Farmer, the only victim to testify under her real name, said she was lured by the couple to the ranch under the pretense they would help her with her education.

She testified that when she arrived, Maxwell and Epstein bought her some expensive cowboy boots and took her to see the movie Primal Fear .

Now 42, Farmer said that during the R-rated movie, she was seated between the couple and that Epstein held her hand and caressed her leg.

Back at the ranch, Maxwell gave her a lesson in massaging Epstein's feet and asked if Farmer wanted a massage.

Maxwell then instructed the teenager to strip naked and get on a massage table.

"She started rubbing my body, rubbing my back and my legs. She was making small talk, then at some point she had me roll over so I was laying on my back," Farmer said.

"She pulled the sheet down and exposed my breasts. She started rubbing on my chest and on my upper breast."

Farmer, whose older sister Maria introduced her to the couple, told jurors Epstein climbed into bed with her. She testified she wanted the weekend to end but knew she was isolated on the ranch.

Maxwell's defense lawyer Laura Menninger suggested that Farmer's recollection of events could not be trusted because the incident happened so long ago and Farmer never provided a written record of the trip.

Carolyn

In this courtroom sketch, a witness testifying under the pseudonym "Carolyn," breaks down on the witness stand testifying about her experiences with Jeffery Epstein, during proceedings in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-abuse trial, in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) Elizabeth Williams/AP

"Carolyn," the third Epstein accuser to testify, told jurors Tuesday that Epstein had sexually abused her when she was 13 and that Maxwell watched, joined in, critiqued her body, and then told her she was "too old" for him when she turned 18.

Carolyn also told jurors she dropped out of school after the seventh grade, was addicted to cocaine and pain pills as a teenager, and had been molested by her grandfather when she was 4. She said her mother, also an addict, didn't care what she was up to and testified that despite knowing her disturbing backstory, Maxwell still approached her to give Epstein sexualized massages. She also said Maxwell inspected her body.

"She came in and felt my boobs and my hips and my buttocks and said I had a great body for Mr. Epstein and his friends," said Carolyn, who was introduced to Maxwell and Epstein by Virginia Giuffre, another woman who claims the couple abused her.

Carolyn testified that Maxwell would call and set up appointment times and that, in total, she went back to Epstein's estate more than 100 times to have sex with him and, at times, another woman. She also posed for nude pictures.

Kate

In this sketch, a witness testifies under the pseudonym "Kate," as Judge Alison Nathan seated far left, listens. A photo of Ghislaine Maxwell is shown on the screen, far right, during testimony in the sex-abuse trial of Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) Elizabeth Williams/AP

On Monday, "Kate," another alleged victim, testified that Maxwell pressured her into giving Epstein massages when she was still a teenager and asked if the then-17-year-old had any friends willing to give Epstein oral sex because "it was a lot for her to do."

Kate, now 44, described how Maxwell also taught her how to give Epstein massages and said that during one of the first encounters, the now-59-year-old told her to "have a good time" before opening the door to reveal a naked Epstein.

Kate said she was "frozen" and "terrified," but when the massage ended, Maxwell praised her for being "such a good girl" and "sounded really pleased."

Kate said Maxwell and Epstein promised to help her with her music career and often bragged about the list of powerful people they knew, including former President Donald Trump and Prince Andrew.

'Little black book'

Judge Alison Nathan signed off on a request to let jurors see Epstein's "little black book" of victims that may have also contained a list of famous names and contacts the couple is accused of using to pimp out underage girls.

The book is one of several that witnesses say Epstein kept of young women and girls who had sexually gratified him at the behest of the British socialite.

The ruling, issued Thursday, does not mean the contacts will ever be made public. Just one volume of many, labeled as "Exhibit GX52," is at play in Maxwell's trial.

The prosecution and defense agreed Friday morning that only excerpts would be introduced from the book under seal.

In her ruling, Nathan said the book could be introduced because it may corroborate the testimony of Juan Alessi, Epstein's ex-estate manager, who testified that several dark blue or black directories were stashed around the Palm Beach, Florida, mansion and that he recognized "many, many, many, many names."

