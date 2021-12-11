15 of the most memorable holiday skits on 'SNL'

Portrayed by Christina Ricci in the present day and by Samantha Hanratty in 1996, "Misty seemingly combines your classic high school reject and romantic obsessive tropes," says Alison Foreman. "Think Anthony Michael Hall in The Breakfast Club meets Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction. The glasses-wearing outcast is then thrust into a maybe supernatural, Lord of the Flies-type situation. The result is a lightning-in-a-bottle characterization that plays a pivotal role in the series. When Misty finds the tracker of the airplane the first night the team is stranded, she destroys it." Hanratty originally auditioned for the Natalie role that went to Sophie Thatcher. "I'm not gonna lie, I was so crushed (when I didn’t get Natalie) because I loved the project," says Hanratty. "They said they would keep me in mind. Then, I think it was about a week later that I got the audition for Misty, which was so exciting. Because I was like, ‘Oh, this girl is interesting as can be.'"

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO