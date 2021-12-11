ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Week in Pictures: Global

From actor Jussie Smollett leaving the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with his siblings following his conviction on five of six charges that he staged an anti-gay, racist...

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Miss Universe 2021 host criticised for making Indian winner ‘meow’ on stage as others spoke of accomplishments

Steve Harvey is facing criticism for asking Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu from India to do an animal impersonation on stage instead of discussing her accomplishments.Addressing the 21-year-old contestant from the north Indian city of Chandigarh, Harvey said: “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one.”“Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage,” Sandhu replied, looking visibly shocked, before adding: “I have to do this, I have no other option.”Bracing members of the audience (and possibly herself) for what was to come, Sandhu then managed a...
Tina Knowles Asks If Jussie Smollett Will Receive The Same Compassion As Amy Cooper

Tina Knowles-Lawson recently discussed the recent trial regarding Jussie Smollett who has been found guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for making false police reports after staging a fake hate crime against himself. Knowles-Lawson asked her followers on Instagram whether they believe Smollett will receive the same compassion as Amy Cooper.
Lou Diamond Phillips and Daughter Gracie Phillips to Guest Star on Fox’s ‘Cleaning Lady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter, Gracie Phillips, have signed on to guest star on the upcoming Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned exclusively. This will mark the first time the father-daughter duo has acted together onscreen. The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her...
Jussie Smollett
Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
Tucker Carlson Has A Misogynistic New Take On What COVID-19 Does To People

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s misogyny was on full display Wednesday as he declared COVID-19 “feminizes” and emasculates those it infects. Carlson made the comment to British broadcaster and former Brexit Party politician Nigel Farage on his Fox Nation streaming service show, “Tucker Carlson Today.” The two were discussing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent three nights in an intensive care unit last year after testing positive for COVID-19.
Larry Sellers, ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ Actor, Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role as Cloud Dancing on the popular CBS show “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” has sadly passed away at the age of 72 on December 9. According to The Hollywood Reporter, as of now, his cause of death has not been revealed to the public. He is survived by his wife, Susie Duff, as well as his five children. He died in Pawhuska, Oklahoma and his death was announced by his sister-in-law, Loring Abeyta.
Mike Lindell Experiences Rejection in Libel Suit Over Hollywood Romance

Many individuals would love to read about themselves dating a Hollywood star. But not Mike Lindell. The MyPillow CEO filed suit earlier this year when the Daily Mail published a story claiming he once dated 30 Rock actress Jane Krakowski for nine months. Lindell may insist the article is untrue, but even so, a New York federal judge says it’s not defamatory. On Friday, Lindell’s complaint was dismissed. Lindell sued over an article that claimed he wooed Krakowski with champagne and various bottles of liquor. Lindell, represented by Charles Harder, says he’s been clean and sober for over a decade as...
'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
These Pinhole Cameras are Great for the Experimental Photographer

The traditional photography world can totally be a bit boring. It’s easy to get into a creative rut. When that happens, I typically go for long exposures or look at lo-fi imagery. And trying something new makes all the difference. That’s exactly what we think you should do. Take a look at all these pinhole cameras available at Blue Moon Camera!
Charli D’Amelio addresses fan concerns after wiping Instagram page

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has explained why she’s entirely wiped her Instagram page after fans grew worried, saying that it’s only temporary. 17-year-old Charli D’Amelio is currently the most followed person on TikTok, with over 130 million followers on her page. She has a hugely loyal fanbase that supports each...
Watch the Chilling Trailer for The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media

For the first time since her death, those closest to Gabby Petito are shedding light on her life in an upcoming documentary. The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media, which will available to stream on Peacock starting Friday, Dec. 17, will give insight into Petito's story, the unanswered questions about her case and the devastating conclusion. In their first documentary interview, Gabby's parents and stepparents reflect on the life of their daughter, which include sharing childhood memories and details that have never been seen before.
