boat ramp 2.jpg

EASTMAN — County officials and Georgia Department of Natural Resources representatives recently celebrated the re-opening of the Ochise Landing Boat Ramp in Dodge County. This ramp will give boaters, paddlers and anglers improved access to the Ocmulgee River and be an overall benefit to Dodge County. This ramp originally...
DELTONA, Fla. – Deltona city officials said the Lake Monroe Boat Launch will be closing in 2022 for over a year while a water project is completed. The boat launch, located on Lakeshore Drive, will be closed from Jan. 3, 2022, until June 2023 as construction begins for the Alexander Avenue Reclaimed Water Augmentation Project, otherwise known as the Lake Monroe Project, a release shows.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) State Lands Division announces that renovations to the Ted Middleton Boat Ramp in Mobile County are complete and the facility is open to the public. The boat ramp is located on Battleship Parkway directly across from the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile, Alabama.
Oregon City officials determine closure will be permanent until potential realignment, possible relocation.In December, Oregon City announced the permanent closure of the city's Clackamette Park Boat Ramp to motorized vehicles and boat trailers due to safety concerns. A temporary closure was in effect since October, but city officials have determined that this closure will be permanent until potential realignment and possible relocation can be identified through another public process. An underwater inspection in October showed a deficit in material key to the structural integrity of the boat ramp. City officials aim to reduce the potential for property damage and...
Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials today at Sam Rayburn Reservoir announced: over the next few winter months work will be accomplished repairing and rebuilding infrastructure to select USACE boat ramps and park entrances. Boat ramps will be closed for brief periods to allow for construction. Areas...
Even though it's probably warm enough to float — for the hardy river runners among us — the Wilson Boat Ramp is closed to motorized travel for the season. The reason is seasonal wildlife closures, Teton County said in a Tuesday press release. As the seasons change from fall to winter, some public lands are closed to protect wintering ungulates like elk and mule deer, which depend on their fat reserves during the coldest, snowiest months.
PANAMA CITY — Millville is poised to receive a future holiday present for its residents.
City commissioners voted to continue the construction bidding process for the Snug Harbor boat ramp and launch, which will be the biggest and most accessible ramp in the area.
With the engineering costs totaling $3 million, the ramp will include 52 parking spaces, a public restroom, and fully ADA accessible...
(Honolulu) – The Kahana Bay Boat Ramp will be closed starting January 3, 2022, for repairs and renovations. Site improvements will include asphalt and concrete pavement resurfacing of the parking lot, the installation of new bull rails, and rock revetment repairs. The entire boat ramp will be closed throughout...
The Dauphin Island Park and Beach Board, in partnership with the Town of Dauphin Island, is implementing improvements to the Little Billy Goat Hole Boat Ramp and East End Beach access areas this winter, The Connection reported. At Little Billy Goat Hole, there will be maintenance dredging of the boat basin, repair of the rock/riprap jetty, upgrades to existing timber boat docks framing and decking, steel sheet pile repair and parking lot repairs. For the East End Beach access, the road will be improved around the fort, and the parking lot will be expanded.
Here’s one from a few years ago that — based on what we’re seeing out on the water right now — is definitely worth repeating. Buckle up, buckaroos. I’m new to boating in Florida and I’m amazed at the number of boaters here who have no idea of what the basic navigation rules are. It seems like most of them don’t even realize there are rules. I see boats crossing at all sorts of angles, passing on whatever side, ignoring right of way and just generally acting like idiots. Is there someone I can report this to? Somebody is going to get killed out there.
MORTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) Parks Bureau announced that the Roosevelt State Park boat ramp will be closed until further notice for renovations. Renovations of the spillway began on Monday, November 29. Officials said the lake will remain open for day-use and bank fishing.
The deadly tornado outbreak of Friday spanned multiple states in the Southeast and left hundreds of miles of devastation. With tornado outbreaks of this caliber typically occurring between February and June, many are left to wonder how such a devastating outbreak could occur in December. AccuWeather's Director of Forecast Operations,...
CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a weak tornado damaged trees and roofs and downed a utility pole over a nearly 5-mile path on Friday night in Lake County. No injuries were reported from the Indiana tornado, one of several across nine...
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Dec. 6-13, 2021. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. • Jose Augilar-Madriz, 42, Fort Valley, housed for U.S....
The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management will be on alert tonight due to the approaching rainstorm that may cause debris or mudflows in communities that have recently had a wildfire burn nearby. “Weather experts are telling L.A. County residents to get ready for heavy rain, and communities located...
A major winter storm that began early on Friday has left a trail of destruction in the US as it ripped through five states, leading to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in southern Illinois and multiple deaths at a nursing home in Arkansas.Emergency vehicles have reached the Amazon fulfilment centre to begin rescue operations, with officials saying workers are believed to be trapped inside. Tornadoes were also reported in Missouri and Tennessee, and Kentucky’s governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in the early hours of Saturday, activating the Kentucky National Guard and the Kentucky State Police. He...
JEKYLL ISLAND — Georgia Farm Bureau President Tom McCall announced last week that Jeffrey Harvey has been appointed by the GFB Board of Directors to serve as the organization’s next chief administrative officer. Harvey will fill the position that is being vacated by the retirement of current GFB CAO Jon Huffmaster, which is effective Jan. 28. Harvey has led Georgia Farm Bureau’s legislative efforts as its public policy director since January 2017.
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation won two awards at the 2021 Public Relations Society of America Georgia Chapter’s Phoenix Awards ceremony. The department won a Phoenix Award — the top award given in each category — for its public service campaign against human trafficking and an Award of Excellence for its integrated communications strategy to prevent and eliminate litter in Georgia.
Comments / 0