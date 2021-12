Update to A ‘Biden Boom’ And The Corporate Media Is Parroting GQP Gloom And Doom Propaganda. The corporate media is complicit in recklessly feeding self-fulfilling inflation psychology with hysterical reporting on inflation, by reporters most of whom never even took an Econ 101 class in college. They know not of what they speak, so they are parroting GQP talking points. Once again, Republicans know nothing about economics. So just call this journalistic malpractice.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO