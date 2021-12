Gov. Greg Abbott is being criticized for tweets stating South African migrants are flowing illegally over the U.S. border. Posted Sunday and Monday on the governor's official Twitter account, Abbott's claims came in response President Joe Biden's recent ban of travelers from the country and seven other African nations in light of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant whose origins have been traced back to South Africa.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO