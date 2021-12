Carson-Newman University held its Winter Commencement on Friday, Dec. 10. Some 200 graduates walked the stage at the Sevierville Convention Center during the ceremony. Dr. Beth Rushing, a 1981 C-N alumna and president of the Appalachian College Association (ACA), delivered the commencement address that focused on failure. She challenged graduates to focus on what they have control over and see virtue and opportunity where others might see and obstacle or disaster.

