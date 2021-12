I was just admonished by my wife to make sure that I passed this story along to my kids and my grandkids. I thought I had already written it down, but not so. So here we go. It was 1970 and I was still single. Shari and I knew we wanted to get married, but I had to get a job that would support us. Shari was in Pampa & I was living in Franklin, LA., 800 miles apart for 10 months. I finally got a call from Southern Natural Gas Company and I GOT THE JOB! We knew that the pay and benefits would be more than enough to support us, so wedding plans shifted into high gear.

