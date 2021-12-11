Agent of Juventus midfielder Kulusevski set for Arsenal meeting

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho says he's proud of his placing in the Ballon d'Or voting. Jorginho finished third in the vote as PSG star Leo Messi won the gong. “Jorginho finished behind two incredible top players such as Messi and Lewandowski and ahead of Ronaldo, Neymar and many other champions. Surely, he is proud of what he has achieved," Joao Santos told Tuttomercatoweb.

