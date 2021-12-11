ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agent of Juventus midfielder Kulusevski set for Arsenal meeting

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agent of Juventus midfielder Dejan Kulusevski will meet with Arsenal officials next week. The Sweden international is available from Juve ahead of the January market and the Gunners...

www.tribalfootball.com

Dejan Kulusevski
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal: Juventus move could see club signing 'the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic'

Arsenal have been looking at signing Dejan Kulusevski - but there could be more than meets the eye over a move for the Swede. Plenty of reports have come out in recent weeks linking Arsenal with a bid for the Juventus star, who's out of favour with returning manager Max Allegri. Gunners fans have speculated about where the attacker fits into Arteta's plans, too.
PREMIER LEAGUE

