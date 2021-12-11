Agent of Juventus midfielder Kulusevski set for Arsenal meeting

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a landmark goal in stoppage time to snatch a point for Serie A leaders AC Milan at Udinese.The Swedish frontman joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in hitting 300 goals in Europe’s top five leagues.Udinese were on the verge of a shock win after taking the lead through a breakaway goal from Portuguese forward Beto.But Ibrahimovic secured a 1-1 draw with a typically acrobatic finish to join a select band of forwards in the ‘300 Club’.⏱️ 90+2' GOOOAAAALLLLLLLL! An acrobatic finish from @Ibra_official and we're level! 🙌#UdineseMilan 1-1 #SempreMilan @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/jr6M3lnQ9g— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 11, 2021Udinese...
