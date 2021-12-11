Bronson wrestlers win four matches to capture JAWS Tournament championship

The Bronson basketball team opened up the season over Centreville with a 44-36 victory on Friday. “I’m proud of the girls for their effort tonight on both ends of the court. At this point in the season, we’re making a lot of adjustments on the fly and the girls handled it well,” Centreville coach Jill Peterson said. “I think our team will show a lot of improvement over the next few months and I’m excited to see where this group finishes down the road.”

BRONSON, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO