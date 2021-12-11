ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Agent reveals Man Utd discussed Dybala swap with Juventus

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agent of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku admits he could've joined Juventus. Lukaku left Manchester United two years ago for Inter Milan. However, a...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Norwich vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 13th goal of the season helped Manchester United close in on the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Norwich.The Portugal international scored a penalty with quarter of an hour left in Norfolk to give Ralf Rangnick a second victory since his arrival and extend the Red Devils’ unbeaten run to six games following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.It was harsh on Norwich who had their chances and pushed the visitors hard but remain bottom while United are level on points with fourth-placed West Ham.Follow all the latest reaction from the Premier League action of the day below: Read More Manchester United should not convince Paul Pogba to stay if he wants to leave, says Ralf RangnickNorwich ‘holding their breath’ over Covid test results ahead of Manchester United clashWho can Manchester United get in next round of Champions League? Potential last-16 opponents for Ralf Rangnick’s team
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Rice confident West Ham can emulate Man Utd this season

Declan Rice believes West Ham United can replicate what Manchester United achieved in the Europa League last season. The Red Devils reached the final last term, losing to Villarreal on penalties. As the Hammers are top of their group and into the knockout rounds of the competition, Rice is turning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Paulo Dybala
Tribal Football

Ramsey agent meets with Juventus as West Ham, Newcastle circle

The agent of Aaron Ramsey was in Turin on Thursday for crunch talks with Juventus directors. TMW says with a deal to 2023, Ramsey is being encouraged to accept an offer from the Premier League to return to England in January. Dave Baldwin was at Juve HQ where he was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

REVEALED: Rangnick on CASH BONUS to sign Haaland for Man Utd

Incoming Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has a special transfer bonus in his new contract, it has been revealed. BILD says United's board have told Rangnick to prioritise the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next year. Rangnick will be manager to the end of the season with United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Chelsea#Manchester United#Tribal Football
The US Sun

Wan-Bissaka ‘in fair bit of pain’ after Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi stood on his hand as mystery absence for Man Utd revealed

AARON WAN-BISSAKA missed Manchester United’s dramatic victory over Arsenal after Callum Hudson-Odoi stood on his HAND. The United right-back suffered the injury during last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Chelsea. Blues flier Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly trod on the 24-year-old’s hand as they did battle at Stamford Bridge. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

REVEALED: PSG were willing to release Pochettino to Man Utd

PSG were prepared to release Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United last week, it has been revealed. Telefoot says United could have had their man this month if two terms were met. PSG would have let Pochettino leave if United stumped up £17million to buy him out of his current contract...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Dybala insists he's calm about contract situation at Juventus

Paulo Dybala says he's calm about his contract situation at Juventus. The striker scored in victory over Genoa on Sunday. On his current form, Dybala said: “You asked me the same question after Verona. I always try to be in good shape, playing every three days it can be difficult to always be at 100 per cent, but I try my best.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona face Juventus competition for Man Utd striker Edinson Cavani

Barcelona face competition for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. Off contract in June, the veteran centre-forward is a January target for Barca coach Xavi, who sees Cavani as an upgrade on Luuk de Jong, on-loan from Sevilla. Barca want to take Cavani on-loan to June with the option of a...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Liverpool, Man Utd linked as Coman reveals 'I have several options'

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman remains coy over his future. The France attacker attempted to secure a move to England last summer after hiring agent Pini Zahavi, but ultimately ended up staying with Bayern. With his contract running to 2023, Bayern are anxious to extend his stay, but talks have...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy