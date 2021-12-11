ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

DHS unveils plan for Pa. American Rescue Plan dollars | Five for the Weekend

By Cassie Miller
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvUAc_0dKClI5d00

Happy weekend, all.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services on Thursday shared the highlights of its spending plan for approximately $1.2 billion federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“We have an unprecedented opportunity with this federal funding to support those who have been supporting individuals and families in our communities throughout the pandemic,” acting DHS Secretary Meg Snead said in a statement. “With this funding, we are immediately investing in recruitment and retention of Pennsylvania’s caring workforce, which is crucial to providing home and community-based services.”

DHS received conditional approval from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services for its spending plan on Dec. 1

The spending plan focuses funds on eight key areas:

  • Increasing access to home and community-based services
  • Staff recruiting and retention
  • Providing necessary supplies to safely facilitate services
  • Additional trainings and learning opportunities through workforce support
  • Supporting families caring for their loved one
  • Improving functional capabilities of people with disabilities
  • Enhancing transitional supports
  • Home and community-based services capacity building

On a call with reporters Thursday, DHS Office of Developmental Programs Deputy Secretary Kristin Ahrens called the funding “an incredible resource” for ODP’s community-based service programs, which serve more than 57,000 Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism.

“DHS is committed to using ARPA funding to address issues happening now, and to plan for the future so that we can ensure that these programs are available to those who need them,” Ahrens said.

As always, your Top 5 Most-Read Stories of the week start below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWgno_0dKClI5d00

1. Pa. House Republicans pick citizen map submission as draft congressional plan

House Republicans released a first draft of Pennsylvania’s 17 congressional districts Wednesday afternoon, using a map with just a handful of municipal splits drawn by a redistricting advocate as their preliminary proposal.

State Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, chairperson of the House State Government Committee, which is tasked with redrawing the lines, told the Capital-Star that he was sure the map would change over the course of negotiations with the state Senate and Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.

The map has to pass both chambers, controlled by Republicans, and be signed by Wolf, a Democrat, to become law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLWLd_0dKClI5d00

Kyle Rittenhouse (Getty Images)

2. S top calling Kyle Rittenhouse a hero. He killed two unarmed people | Bruce Ledewitz

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men at a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two of them, was acquitted of all criminal charges.He has been hailed as a hero. He has been feted by politicians, including Donald Trump . He has been compared to John Wayne as a symbol of law-abiding people fighting back against lawlessness. When he took a rifle to a protest over the earlier police *shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse said his intention was to protect property against violence.

But the two men Rittenhouse killed were unarmed . John Wayne never shot an unarmed man .

Rittenhouse was acquitted because of changes in the legal understanding of self-defense in recent years. Based on the Rittenhouse verdict, the rest of us are now unsafe around anyone with a gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47potX_0dKClI5d00

Keystone Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant in Armstrong County, about 50 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso)

3. Pa.’s carbon fee for power plants is ready to be enacted, but legislative agency says it can’t yet

A statewide program to limit carbon emissions from Pennsylvania power plant operators is set to become law — but slower than environmental advocates would like.

The state’s entry into the multi-state compact known as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, calls for 58 fossil fuel- burning plants to buy at auction a credit for each ton of carbon they release into the atmosphere. The average price of a credit at the most recent auction was $13 per-ton of carbon.

The policy received a final stamp of approval from Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office this week, the last step before it would typically be published and enacted.

However, this final step may be delayed until, at latest, early January 2022 due to a technical dispute between Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and the legislative agency that circulates new laws and regulations, an important,  albeit bureaucratic, step.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9bbg_0dKClI5d00

Gov. Tom Wolf and state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, talk before a press conference on voting rights on June 9, 2021. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso)

4. Street says Senate congressional draft is fair, protects minority voters; Democrats say he sold out

Facing social media scorn and internal party outrage, the lead Democratic architect of a negotiated map of Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts is defending the work product.

State Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, cautioned that the map, made public on Wednesday night, is a draft and that negotiations with Senate State Government Committee Chairperson Sen. Dave Argall, R-Schuylkill, are ongoing. Street is the panel’s ranking Democrat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unS0I_0dKClI5d00

Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a rally for public education funding on June 8, 2021. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso)

5. Senate GOP releases redacted contract with Envoy Sage. Here’s what’s in it

With a finalized six-month agreement, the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania Senate has released a redacted version of its $270,250 contract with Envoy Sage, LLC, the vendor investigating the 2020 general and 2021 primary elections.

Chosen by Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, in conjunction with GOP caucus leadership and Republicans on the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee , Envoy Sage is tasked with analyzing documents from the Department of State and screening submissions from Pennsylvania voters who claim they witnessed election violations or irregularities.

Now-President Joe Biden won the election in the commonwealth by 80,555 votes . Efforts to review the 2020 election come after a months-long campaign by former President Donald Trump, who made unsubstantiated claims that voter fraud and misconduct resulted in his loss. Legal challenges to the results failed in court, and two post-election audits carried out in Pennsylvania after the presidential election found no evidence of fraud.

Dush and Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, who recently entered the 2020 race for governor, have said the probe aims to identify strengths and weaknesses in the state’s electoral process. The Senate review is not a recount, nor will it reinstate Trump to office.

And that’s the week. See you all back here next weekend.

The post DHS unveils plan for Pa. American Rescue Plan dollars | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Another Lawmaker Joins GOP Field For Pennsylvania Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican state senator from southcentral Pennsylvania said Saturday that he will run for governor, adding to the GOP’s double-digits-deep primary field aiming to take on the presumed Democratic nominee, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, in next year’s election. Sen. Scott Martin, of Lancaster County, announced it in a video on his campaign website and Facebook page. He becomes the second Republican state senator in a field that is roughly a dozen deep and likely to grow. Martin, 49, a former county commissioner, was first elected in 2016, and is the Senate’s Education Committee chair. In his video messages,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Dave Argall
Person
Sharif Street
Person
Jake Corman
Person
Donald Trump
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.’s carbon fee for power plants is ready to be enacted, but legislative agency says it can’t yet

Final approval may be delayed until early January due to a technical dispute between Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and the legislative agency that circulates new laws and regulations. The post Pa.’s carbon fee for power plants is ready to be enacted, but legislative agency says it can’t yet appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#State Senate#Intellectual Disabilities#Senate President#American Rescue Plan#The Centers For Medicaid#Medicare Services#Home#Odp#Pennsylvanians#Arpa#House#Republicans
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Labor & Industry Dept. donates 600 stuffed toys to families in need | Five for the Weekend

'With all the stuffed toys that come to our Harrisburg office for inspection, L&I staff consider ourselves to be part of Santa’s workshop,' L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said in a statement. The post Pa. Labor & Industry Dept. donates 600 stuffed toys to families in need | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘Surge’ in COVID-19 cases contributing to longer waits at Pa. hospitals

The increased wait times are, in part, a result of increased COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, which contributed to the deaths of 654 people in the past seven days, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.   The post ‘Surge’ in COVID-19 cases contributing to longer waits at Pa. hospitals appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

State officials discuss trauma, substance abuse among incarcerated women | Friday Morning Coffee

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections reports that about 66 percent of the women in state correctional institutions (SCIs) are on the DOC mental health roster; more than 50 percent of the women have a history of substance abuse. The post State officials discuss trauma, substance abuse among incarcerated women | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
MENTAL HEALTH
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. court to hear arguments over releasing voter information as part of election investigation

Most of the information requested as part of a legislative subpoena is already publicly available. State law, however, prohibits the public release of someone’s driver’s license number and Social Security number. The post Pa. court to hear arguments over releasing voter information as part of election investigation appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy