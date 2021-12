The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has been out for a few weeks now, but soon we will get to play its campaign. It launches on December 8 after years of development. Early reviews thus far have been exuberant with critics praising refreshingly new open-world gameplay with familiar high-quality Halo combat and a compelling story. This entry serves as a major departure for the series in several ways. But how much time should you set aside to complete the campaign? Does it follow the same chapter format as previous entries? There’s a lot to take in when it comes to the Halo Infinite campaign, so here’s what you need to know.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO