Nonprofits facing 'unprecedented crisis' with increased demand get support through online grant program

For residents of the great state of Arizona, there is a wonderful dollar for dollar tax credit available to all individual taxpayers. Arizona provides two separate tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations. As a Qualifying Charitable Organization (QCO), contributions made to Greater Vail Community ReSources (ReSources) qualifies for one of these credits. To be identified as a QCO, the organization must provide immediate basic needs to residents of Arizona who receive temporary assistance for needy families’ benefits, are low income, or have a chronic illness or physical disability. The tax credit is claimed on Form 321 and the maximum credit allowed to filers is $800 for married filing joint and $400 for single, heads of household, and married filing separate. The donation must be in cash; donations of goods or services do not qualify for this credit.

