The current outbreak of bird flu in the UK has been described as the “largest-ever”.But what should you know about avian influenza?– What is bird flu and how is it transmitted?The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months can carry the disease and this can lead to cases in poultry and other captive birds.Birds can be infected with the avian influenza virus through contact with infected individual birds or waste products. Wild birds including waterfowl (swans, ducks, geese) can carry and transmit the virus without...

