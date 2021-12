A highly-coveted small forward from the Class of 2022 will make his college commitment live Friday at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Mark Mitchell announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Duke, UCLA and Missouri. Mitchell is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 10 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO