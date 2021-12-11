S8 Ep. 6 The One with the Halloween Party | Friends with Friends podcast

New York, September 2021. Suspense for the Met Gala drifts through the limp, humid air, down the city’s grimy railroad-stitched basement and up its pigeon-crowned gangly buildings. Glamour’s favorite night is here. Folded into the cacophonic wail of Honda Civics and Hyundai Tucsons are the silence-preserving walls of Emma Chamberlain’s hotel room. She sets up her camera before climbing into the bathtub. “I’m totally in denial,” she confesses to her 10.9 million subscribers. “I don’t know what to say or think about this. Why am I not nervous?” She pauses and you hear the wet flickers of bathtub water skidding against itself. Quietness booms about the walls in a panic. The marble wall behind her stares back at you from your screen. “Throughout my experience being on the internet and doing the whole thing, there’s been so many parts of it that I just cannot comprehend. And this is obviously one of them.” She looks away from the camera. “The entire concept of my life I sometimes struggle to comprehend.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO