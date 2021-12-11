Major home equity growth helps homeowners avoid foreclosure

Keith Weinhold owns GetRichEducation.com - groundbreaking real estate investing videos & podcasts to help people build generational wealth. Inflation recently hit its highest level in 30 years. This diminished purchasing power of the dollar is an economic malady to consumers. If your $9 Chipotle burrito increases in price to $10, then you're "worse off" if your wage does not keep up proportionally. Savers are also punished by inflation. With today's savings account rates near zero, at a 5% inflation rate, $1 million is diminished to $950,000 of purchasing power in just one year.
Comments / 0