ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Major home equity growth helps homeowners avoid foreclosure

By IE Business Daily
iebusinessdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. homeowners with mortgages saw the equity in their homes rise an average of 31.1 percent between the third quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of this year, according to data released this week. That was...

iebusinessdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebalance.com

How To Get the Best Rental Property Mortgage Rates

Whether you’re looking to purchase your first investment property or already have a portfolio of houses, understanding home loan financing is key. Unlike mortgages on your primary residence, financing for investment property has higher rates and stricter requirements. Find out about average rental property mortgage rates, how they differ...
REAL ESTATE
Money

How to Get a Mortgage With Bad Credit

Regardless of what you may have heard, getting a mortgage with bad credit is possible. There are other factors besides your credit score that can help tip the scales in your favor. Follow these steps and learn how to increase your chances of qualifying for the best mortgage possible and getting a home of your own.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Home equity gains reach record $3.2 trillion

It’s one thing to sense huge equity gains for homeowners amid a surge in refinancing, but it’s quite another to see the actual number. According to analysts at CoreLogic, US homeowners with mortgages – representing some 63% of all properties – amassed collective gains of $3.2 trillion in the third quarter alone.
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

You May Protect Your Hard-Earned Savings By Purchasing Your First Home

Founder and CEO of Network Capital Funding Corporation writing about trends in the mortgage industry. You’ve likely noticed it every time you pump gas. If you’ve made any domestic additions or repairs in the past year or so, you’ve certainly noticed it. Soon, if you haven’t already, you’ll notice it when your fruit, vegetables and ice cream begin costing you more than they did a month or even a week prior.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Home Equity#Mortgage#Housing Prices#Negative Equity#Corelogic#This Financial Reserve
Motley Fool

When To Buy Your First Rental Property

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Deciding to invest in your very first piece...
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

What is an assumable mortgage?

With an assumable mortgage, the seller transfers their mortgage to you so you don't have to apply for a new one. You'll take on the seller's original terms, including the outstanding balance, interest rate, and term length. It's a worthwhile option if you can get a low rate, but you'll...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
bostonagentmagazine.com

Survey: Millennial homeowners most burdened by debt, homeownership costs

Millennials are at the greatest risk of becoming house-rich and cash-poor as the generation is spending the highest percentage of their monthly income on homeownership costs compared to other generations, according to a new Hometap report. With real estate values remaining high nationwide, millennials are also the least likely to...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

How Real Estate Investors Win The Inflation Triple Crown

Keith Weinhold owns GetRichEducation.com - groundbreaking real estate investing videos & podcasts to help people build generational wealth. Inflation recently hit its highest level in 30 years. This diminished purchasing power of the dollar is an economic malady to consumers. If your $9 Chipotle burrito increases in price to $10, then you're "worse off" if your wage does not keep up proportionally. Savers are also punished by inflation. With today's savings account rates near zero, at a 5% inflation rate, $1 million is diminished to $950,000 of purchasing power in just one year.
BUSINESS
financialsamurai.com

Negative Real Mortgage Rates Means Don’t Pay Down Extra Principal

As a homeowner with a mortgage, the holy grail is having a mortgage rate below the 10-year bond yield. When you have this situation, it’s like living for free and should not pay down extra principal. If you had the money, you could invest an amount equal to your mortgage into a 10-year Treasury bond. The interest income can then be used to pay your mortgage.
BUSINESS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Facing financial hardship? Tips to avoid foreclosure

(StatePoint)—Life’s unexpected challenges can make meeting monthly mortgage payments difficult. The good news? Help is available to avoid foreclosure. Indeed, Freddie Mac has completed more than 255,000 foreclosure prevention actions in 2021, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Whether you’re currently behind on payments or foresee trouble ahead, Freddie Mac advises taking the following steps as quickly as possible to get back on track:
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy