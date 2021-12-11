ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Androni Giocattoli riders hit by car during Spanish training camp

By Stephen Farrand
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three riders from the Androni Giocattoli team were left injured and shocked after they were...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearebreakingnews.com

A Dead Man At a Bullfighting Festival In Spain

MADRID (AP) – A man bled to death after being gored in the leg at a bullfighting festival in Spain, authorities said. The man, a 55-year-old Spaniard, bled to death when he was gored in the leg by the bull in the event that the animals ran through the streets.
LIFESTYLE
TMZ.com

3 Jockeys Hospitalized, 2 Horses Dead After Horrific Crash, Caught On Video

Terrible news in the horse racing world ... 3 jockeys were hospitalized and 2 horses died after a horrific fall during a horserace in Hong Kong on Sunday. The tragic event happened during the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin Racecourse ... when jockey Lyle Hewitson's horse lost its footing several hundred yards into the race, collapsing ahead of a large pack of horses.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cyclingnews

Lorena Wiebes eyes green jersey at the Tour de France Femmes

Cycling is seven months away from the rebirth of the Tour de France Femmes and Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) already has her eye on the coveted green jersey. A sprint sensation, with a future full of possibilities, Wiebes spoke to Cyclingnews about her revamped lead-out team, aims for the biggest races next season, and her future role at the dominant Dutch National Team.
CYCLING
cyclingweekly.com

Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli boss Gianni Savio sets out big goal of joining the WorldTour in 2024

Newly named Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli have set up an ambitious plan to join the UCI WorldTour by 2024. The team that has an average age of just 24 has become known over the years as one of the best outfits for bringing through new talent with the likes of Giro d'Italia and Tour de France winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), Ivan Sosa (Movistar) and Fausto Masnada (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) in recent years.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Italian#Proteam#Colombian#Spaniard
Cyclingnews

García Cortina's Canyon Aeroad CFR stolen in Girona

Ivan García Cortina claims to have been victim of a bike theft in Girona, Spain, appealing for any sightings of his Canyon Aeroad. The Movistar rider took to social media to announce that his bike had been taken from him in the Catalan city in north east Spain on Friday.
TENNIS
Cyclingnews

WorldTour teams head to Spain to ramp up preparations for 2022

December 1 symbolically marks the end of pro cycling's off-season, with riders stepping up their training, teams finalizing rosters and race calendars and revealing their new colours. The time for warm-weather holidays, unhealthy eating and award ceremonies are over. With two months to the start of the 2022 season, it's...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Hoover moves up to second in Track Champions League

Sebastian Mora (Spain) held onto his lead in the UCI Track Champions League with a pair of third places in the Scratch Race and Elimination Race, carrying 89 points into Saturday's final round in London. However, he faces a strong challenge from Gavin Hoover (United States), who claimed an emphatic victory in the Elimination Race.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Van Aert storms to victory in Superprestige Boom

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Sprint coach Wolff latest Cycling New Zealand departure

Cycling New Zealand has delivered news of another high profile departure with the resignation of Sprint Coach Rene Wolff less than two weeks after High Performance Director, Martin Barras, offered his in light of an "integrity breach" during the Tokyo Olympic Games. Chief Executive Jacques Landry is also leaving after...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Miguel Angel López 'dreaming big' for 2022 Giro d'Italia

The Colombian climber left the Kazakhstani team, where he turned professional in 2015, to join Movistar in 2021 but his spell at the Spanish squad lasted just ninth months and ended in acrimony following his sudden exit from the Vuelta a España. We check over 250 million products every...
CYCLING
Kansas City Star

Spanish club Valladolid reprimands player after car accident

Spanish soccer club Valladolid condemned the actions of player Gonzalo Plata on Wednesday following his involvement in a car accident. The second-division club, which is owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo, said in a statement it “deplores the behavior” of the 21-year-old Ecuadorean forward. The club said it...
SOCCER
Cyclingnews

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss confirm 11-rider roster for 2022

The team, currently registered at Continental level and known as Cogeas-Mettler, were a surprise inclusion when the UCI announced the list of applicants for Women’s WorldTour licenses for next season. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Thank you for reading 5 articles this...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Jumbo-Visma confirm acquisition of Benoot on two-year contract

Hours after Team DSM announced they released Belgian Tiesj Benoot from his contract one year early, the Jumbo-Visma team confirmed rumours that the 27-year-old has been signed to the team on a two-year deal. Benoot, winner of Strade Bianche in 2018, will link up with compatriot Wout van Aert for...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

López blasts Mas over controversial exit from Movistar

Colombia’s Miguel Angel López has waded back into the controversy that saw him quit both the 2021 Vuelta a España and then Team Movistar, making outspoken criticisms of his former teammate, Enric Mas. Mas and López were co-leaders for Movistar in the Vuelta a España. And with...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

UCI confirms Women's WorldTour expansion to 14 teams for 2022

Six teams have been granted Women's WorldTour licences by the UCI for the 2022 season as the top division of women's cycling expands from nine to 14 teams for next year. The UCI License Commission has granted Jumbo-Visma, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, Human Powered Health (formerly Rally Cycling), Roland Cogeas Edelweiss, and the newly established Uno-X team licenses for 2022.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Merlier begins 'playing in the sand' Sunday at Coupe de France Cyclo-cross

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) bridges back to cyclo-cross on Sunday as he will begin a compressed winter off-road campaign at the Coupe de France Cyclo-cross in Troyes, France. According to a report by Wielerfits, he will target races through the second week of January, when he plans to race the Belgian nationals in Middelkerke on a Saturday, followed by Cyclocross Otegem on Sunday.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy