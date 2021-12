Dubai stumps the world every now and then with its top-in-class architectural ideas. And one of them is the World Islands that sits 2.5 miles off the coast of the Emirati land in the Persian Gulf and daintily replicates the globe in miniature. And the cluster of Islands is now set to get its first luxury hotel – the five-star Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort. Developed by Seven Tides, it features a 2,000 square meter private beach and is touted to become ‘one of the most sought-after leisure and lifestyle destinations in the Middle East, if not the world.’

