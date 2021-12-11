Pastorello: Tottenham made a great blow with Conte appointment

Antonio Conte wants Tottenham to exploit their position in the race for the Premier League top four against Norwich Spurs find themselves back in the mix for Champions League qualification after two wins and a draw from Conte’s first three games in charge.They are two points behind West Ham with a game in hand, which is a quick turnaround from a side that looked destined to finish in mid-table under Nuno Espirito Santo.Conte is not looking too far ahead, but knows the visit of Norwich is a good chance to further their position.“I think in this moment it’s more important...
