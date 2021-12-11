Pastorello: Tottenham made a great blow with Conte appointment

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte talking to BBC Sport: "It was a good win. To get three points today was very important. If you are not prepared to play against Brentford you can suffer. We played a good game with the right intensity. We had many chances to improve the result but we have to be satisfied with the performance. The points are important for the confidence of our fans and for ourselves and to believe in the work that we are doing every day.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO