ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tesla stops taking new Model S and Model X orders outside North America - Electrek

By Clark Schultz
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla (TSLA -0.5%) appears to have its limit of backlog orders on the Model S and Model X for customers outside North America. "In...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Where is Tesla’s Cybertruck?

Elon Musk said on Twitter that Tesla's Cybertruck is still on its way and will launch with four electric motors driving each of its wheels independently.
CARS
Popular Mechanics

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Got New Battery Chemistry, and Here’s What It Means

The news emerged in late August: Tesla was offering a chance for electric-car buyers who'd ordered a Model 3 Standard Range+ to get their car sooner. That same month, it emerged that orders placed for less expensive Model 3s wouldn’t be filled until 2022. And the same went as well for Standard Range Tesla Model Y versions. (Last month, Tesla renamed the Standard Range models, which are now simply called Rear Wheel Drive.)
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
MarketWatch

Doge jumps after Elon Musk says Tesla will make merchandise available to buy with it

The cryptocurrency Doge jumped 18% after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk made yet another tweet about it, saying Tesla will make some merchandise buyable with Doge and "see how it goes." Musk, Time's Person of the Year, has been frequent supporter of the cryptocurrency. Tesla previously stopped a program allowing vehicle purchases with bitcoin due to environmental concerns.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Tsla
Autoblog

2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y get raft of changes in Europe

As part of the certification process for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y in Europe, the electric automaker submitted documents to local authorities detailing changes. Those docs then found their way to the Tesla Fahrer und Freunde forum, and from there to Electrek, giving us a look at what's ahead. Some of the modifications have already been made to the more expensive Model S and Model X and are filtering down, or have been applied to the Model 3/Y in China and are now migrating to vehicles built in the Berlin Gigafactory. We expect the updates will eventually cross the Atlantic and come to Tesla's built in the Fremont, California facility.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
torquenews.com

Buy This Fleet Of Green Vehicles Instead of a Tesla Model X

The Model X is incredibly expensive and sold out until 2023. You can’t have one for at least fourteen months. Here’s what you can have instead for the same cost. Tesla’s Model X barely sells. Almost none are made by Tesla anymore and deliveries are ridiculously low, even by EV sales standards. We looked at Tesla’s ordering and inventory situation and, according to Tesla, you won’t get one if you order it today until January of 2023, fourteen months or more from today. So what can you get for the same money? A lot it turns out.
BUYING CARS
Telegraph

Mercedes-Benz EQB review: the car for those who can’t afford a Tesla Model X

As the motor industry steams into battery-electric cars, it’s hard not to think they’ve all got the same model plan as they follow each other building identical and expensive five-seat, family-sized Sport Utilities, with modest ‘get-you-off-the-muddy-verge’ capabilities. Audi’s Q4, BMW’s iX3, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai’s Ioniq...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Elon Musk’s Menagerie Lets Loose Tesla Model S Plaid Everyone Is Afraid to Do 200 MPH In

Tesla offers a $20,000 carbon ceramic brake kit as a fix. The Tesla Model S Plaid is the car of the moment. Or at least, the newest Tesla was for a while. The Plaid is a drag strip darling, but some issues have started to emerge. Yes, that’s par for the course with Elon Musk, and, like many of the company’s alleged issues, this one is potentially dangerous for both the EV‘s occupants and bystanders.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The Hoonicorn Finally Accept The Tesla Model S Plaid's Challenge

Hoonicorn's This vs That series on YouTube is one of the most popular car-based series on the internet right now. The concept behind the series is simple: two cars (this and that) race down an airstrip over a predetermined distance and see who wins. We've covered a bunch of these races, but our favorite thus far has been the Hoonicorn vs. The World races, where drift legend Ken Block takes on all sorts of weird and wonderful machines in his 1,400-horsepower Ford Mustang drift car. For season two, his daughter Lia gets behind the wheel. Last time we saw her in action, the Hoonicorn was defeated by a seriously fast Nissan GT-R, but this time the stakes are even higher: the Hoonicorn is going up against a Tesla Model S Plaid.
CARS
Carscoops

Do Jet Engines Make The Tesla Model S Even Quicker?

Will strapping three small jet engines to the rear of a Tesla Model S P85D help to improve its acceleration? One keen YouTuber recently set out to answer that question. The following Model S is owned by the man behind the Warped Perception channel and, out of the box, the P85D is admittedly a very quick car. Now, the YouTuber’s Tesla is quicker than ever before.
CARS
teslarati.com

The Tesla Model Y is absolutely dominating China’s premium SUV sector

The Tesla Model Y is absolutely dominating China’s high-end SUV market, with the all-electric crossover selling 23,117 units in November. This allowed the Model Y to outsell some of the most popular luxury SUVs that have long been selling well in China, such as the Audi Q5 and the BMW X3.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy