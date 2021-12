One Love Project officially announces their “Booking, Cooking, & Holiday Cheer Event,” where children and families can come together to unite for the kick of the Christmas season. Books and toys will be distributed to the Reading community children, while a spaghetti dinner will be served to those within the community. The event will be held at 840 Penn St. Reading, PA 19601, on December 12th, 2021, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Since the event is being held outside, masks are not mandatory.

READING, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO