Astronomy

Saturday's Astrograph: Looking for a little guidance? It's in the stars

Lompoc Record
 2 days ago

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A problem with a friend, relative or loved one will surface if someone isn't honest. Don't exaggerate or overreact. Be a good listener, assess the situation and offer a straightforward opinion. CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Look at the possibilities and choose the people...

lompocrecord.com

Hello Magazine

Your horoscope for the week ahead

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Vital pieces of information are surfacing which give you further insight into what's possible between now and the end of the year. This is a go-getting period of the year and next Saturday's total solar eclipse is the icing on your cake when it comes to thinking bigger and better.
LIFESTYLE
Shape Magazine

Your December 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Welcome to 2021's grand finale. Rounding out the year with a season filled with twinkly lights, cozy moments with loved ones, and sweet treats galore, December is replete with opportunities to revel in the moment and look forward to the future. The month's jovial-meets-industrious tone comes to you courtesy of the two signs that the sun occupies throughout the month: knowledge-seeking, free-spirited Sagittarius and hardworking, goal-oriented Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21) Money could be a little tight this month. This means the usually bargain-oblivious Sagittarian should look for ways to save on endof the-year holidays. CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19) Examine the facts, and you might find that it’s a wiser move to shift...
LIFESTYLE
Anchorage Press

Free Will Astrology for the Week of December 16

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Key questions for you, beginning now and throughout 2022: 1. What do you need to say, but have not yet said? 2. What is crucial for you to do, but you have not yet done? 3. What dream have you neglected and shouldn't neglect any longer? 4. What sanctuary is essential for you to visit, but you have not yet visited? 5. What "sin" is it important for you to forgive yourself for, but you have not yet forgiven yourself? 6. What promise have you not yet fulfilled, even though it's getting late (but not too late!) to fulfill? 7. What secret have you hidden so well that you have mostly concealed it even from yourself?
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your December Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Are Setting You Free

December kicks off with clarity, as dreamy Neptune ends its retrograde journey on December 1. During the planet’s backward dance, which began on June 25 in Pisces, our creative senses were awakened; when Neptune goes direct again, we’ll be able to make use of all that we learned. Soon after, on December 4, a total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will give us the drive to plan a seasonal adventure. The middle of the month brings some significant planetary movements: On December 13, action planet Mars enters fiery Sagittarius and chatty Mercury moves into practical Capricorn. The Gemini full moon on December 18 adds emotional confusion to the mix, and asks us to trust our intuition. Venus retrograde commences on December 19 and lasts until January 29, 2022, and the Planet of Love and Pleasure will stay in Capricorn the whole time. This backwards shift occurs the same day that the centaur Chiron ends its five-and-a-half month moonwalk in Aries, and as a result, the forty days and nights of Venus retrograde will center around healing relationships with money and others. The sun glides into Capricorn on December 21, the same day as the winter solstice, ushering in a definite energy shift. Also significant: Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus set off their final astrological square of 2021 on December 24. This is the last in a series of three squares that have been the defining astrological events of 2021, and this one offers us one last push to break clear from the past, allowing us to access a level of freedom that’s greater than what we’ve known before. Finally, lucky Jupiter re-enters Pisces on December 28, bringing mysticism, compassion, and altruism to the forefront of our minds, spirits, and hearts.
LIFESTYLE
rwuhawksherald.com

Who’s your astrological soulmate?

Those that believe in astrology usually utilize their horoscopes to bring insight into a job, mentality and more often than not, a relationship. However, horoscopes and birth charts can be difficult for beginners to understand. So, if you are looking for love, here are my favorite zodiac pairings. First, you...
ASTRONOMY
TODAY.com

December horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

The last month of 2022 is action packed and full of change. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius on Dec. 4 will bring those unexpected changes and when Mercury enters Capricorn on Dec. 13, communication will be particularly concise. The same day, Mars moves into Sagittarius, bringing an adventurous spirit to our lives.
LIFESTYLE
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Dec. 13

Today’s Birthday (12/13/21) Creativity abounds this year. Follow inspiration with dedication, coordination and networking to develop ideas into reality. Winter brings personal triumph, energizing your springtime for high performance. A change in summer plans redirects you toward fulfilling dreams and ambitions next autumn. Communicate and connect to grow. To...
LIFESTYLE
Quad

Zodiac Compatibility

Bracken House – London (CC BY 2.0) by Remko van Dokkum. Wanna know who your soulmate is… based on your zodiac sign?. Disclaimer: if you are currently in love and you don’t see your match, it’s okay — these are just matches that are known to work best by astrology; they aren’t proven to be 100% true.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning December 3, 2021. “All my days I have longed equally to travel the right road and to take my own errant path,” wrote Norwegian-Danish novelist Sigrid Undset. I think she succeeded in doing both. She won a Nobel Prize for Literature. Her trilogy about a 14th-century Norwegian woman was translated into 80 languages. I conclude that for her—as well as for you in the coming weeks and months—traveling the right road and taking your own errant path will be the same thing.
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Aries Moon Freshness

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're learning something new. See yourself as proficient in this process. Visualize yourself on a stage doing the thing. The audience perspective will be your success key. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll lead with civility, although your manners may fall into combat with other forces such...
LIFESTYLE
Times Union

Horoscope for Saturday, 12/11/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Leaving the door open is good - as long as you're not looking to run away. Anything that's unresolved in one area of your life only follows you into another. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Status symbols are meant to appear impressive -...
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of December 13

Early Monday morning, action planet Mars enters Sagittarius, marking a shift away from the single-minded focus that characterized Mars in Scorpio and toward a way of doing things that is adventurous and open-ended. Later on Monday, communication planet Mercury enters Capricorn and encourages us to let go of any wishful thinking so that we can see our lives for what they really are: difficult and unfair, but lovely, too. Then, at the end of the week, Saturday night brings a full moon in Gemini, sign of thought and communication. The tangled ideas you’ve been turning over and over in your head might now become clear. The feelings you’ve long struggled to express may finally demand to be spoken out loud.
LIFESTYLE
southeastarrow.com

Arrow-scopes Dec. 8 - 14

Grab a mirror, friends, because this week is all about reflection. Self-reflection — reflecting on relationships, jobs, even the way you move through the world — is front and center as Venus moves into Capricorn. Venus is not only the planet of love, but also of unity and harmony. While in the notoriously-disciplined and practical Capricorn, Venus plays no games.
ASTRONOMY
Hypebae

Here's How the Total Solar Eclipse Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

December 4 marks the first and last total solar eclipse of 2021. According to Nebula‘s Western astrologer Yana Yanovich, the upcoming eclipse will mostly be visible in Antarctica but can be partially seen on the southmost territories of Australia, Africa and South America from 12:29 a.m. to 4:37 a.m. EST. “The energy of the eclipse, however, is felt regardless of your geographical location and it will slowly build up the day before the actual event with December 4 carrying the strongest charge,” Yanovich tells us.
LIFESTYLE
bee-news.com

Salome’s Stars – Week of December 6, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Some of the mystery surrounding your recent fiscal situation soon will be dispelled with a clear explanation. Use this new knowledge to help you chart a fresh financial course. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Start your holiday gift-buying now. This will help avoid...
ASTRONOMY
Well+Good

The New Moon Total Solar Eclipse In Sagittarius Has Life-Changing Energy—Here’s What To Expect for Your Sign

The final eclipse of 2021 is upon us: The new moon total solar eclipse in Sagittarius, happening December 4th at 2:42 a.m., ET, is extremely potent. In astrology, Sagittarius energy represents the future vision, optimism, beliefs, spirituality, truth, international matters, and the quest for higher knowledge. When a total solar eclipse activates this energy, it initiates life-changing events in this area of life. This particular eclipse is significant because it’s the final in the Gemini-Sagittarius cycle that we’ve all experienced since June 2020. Now, this lunar event will put the finishing touches on the progress and evolution over this past year and a half.
ASTRONOMY
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 30

Today’s Birthday (11/30/21) Communication is golden this year. Write, film and share with faithful dedication for broader growth. Personal victories light up this winter, empowering springtime breakthroughs with work, fitness and health. Peace and privacy support with summer changes, for autumn inspiration, ideas and possibilities. Build lasting connections. To get...
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Venus Kisses Pluto

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The machines don't seem to be on your side, though their failure to perform as expected will make your day even better. Your workarounds will be nothing short of brilliant. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're tempted to deliver something different from the order. What you have...
ASTRONOMY

