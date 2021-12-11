ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

“Poetic Reflections”

Ponca City News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season is approaching, and it is always a special time of the year....

www.poncacitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hastings Star Gazette

Christ is coming: An Advent reflection

For Christians like myself, this is a sacred time of year. We have just begun the season of Advent. Advent represents the time leading up to Christmas, when we acknowledge all of the places in our world that still need the light. So I talk with my children about their...
RELIGION
Winston-Salem Journal

Treasured traditions: Reflecting on what makes the season bright

Traditions are a big part of the holiday season, so we talked to five people about theirs. Professional bass-baritone Jason McKinney shares his feelings about singing is his temple, and Dana Suggs explains what Kwanzaa means to her. Kae Roberts talks about the Moravian Candle Tea, Candy Guy savors making gingerbread houses, and Sonja West tells of her letters “from Santa.”
LIFESTYLE
Mount Olive Tribune

Thanksgiving, a time for reflection

The older one gets, the more thankful they become for merely waking up and participating in another day. Thanksgiving this year was a quiet and peaceful one for me, and a good day for reflecting. It was a great day to seriously pause and recall those who are no longer...
FESTIVAL
mltnews.com

Reader view: A reflection on Hanukkah

As I begin the eight days of Hanukkah with my family, and I clean off the previous year’s wax from our Hanukkah menorah (called a Hanukkiah), I am reminded of how I came to own this symbol of the Festival of Lights. It was 1970 and I was a aptain in the Army stationed in Belgium as the social work officer forthe 196th Station Hospital at SHAPE (the Supreme Headquarters of the Allied Powers Europe) located just outside of Mons, Belgium. My wife Phyllis and I were spending the weekend visiting Heidelberg, Germany. On a narrow street almost hidden behind the beautiful Heidelberg cathedral we came upon an antique shop.
FESTIVAL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
bluemountaineagle.com

Schroer: Christmas carol conundrums

I love Christmas carols. Last night, as I put up our Christmas tree, Bing Crosby and I performed our annual concert of duets to such classic carols as “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells” and of course, “White Christmas.”. I’ve been singing Christmas carols since I was...
RELIGION
Daily Advocate

The Christmas contradiction

We have a great many ideas about most everything in life. Much of it comes from advertising if not from personal experience. As a child, I remember wanting “Mr. Bubble” so bath time would be super fun, once I got it, I found out it didn’t change a thing. I was confident “Shake-a Pudd’n” couldn’t be ordinary instant pudding because it seemed to be loads of fun to make. Smart Mommy never bought that. And I was sure I would be able to run faster, jump farther, and win more often with the shoe of champions, “Keds,” however I remained average at best.
MUSIC
Fairfield Sun Times

Great American Stories: The Gift of Christmas

This morning's Washington Post used the occasion to publish a brief essay by memoirist Brian Broome titled "I hate Christmas. And you should be okay with that." The first sentence in the that headline is his birthright as an American. Unlike in much of the rest of the world, Americans can believe what they want, and unless it directly threatens the safety of others, proclaim it to the world. Amen to that.
RELIGION
gannonknight.com

Schuster community reflects on changes

Obviously, a lot has changed over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though we are still in the heat of the pandemic, with hopes of turning a corner soon, there have been vast adaptations to daily life and pillars of society. For some, theater plays a huge role in everyday...
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Christmas Celebration#Reflections#Bethlehem#Christians#Jewish
blcklst.com

Studying Aristotle’s “Poetics” — Part 6(F): Diction Fourth, Song Fifth

As I’ve been interviewing screenwriters, I typically ask what some of their influences are. One book title comes up over and over again: Aristotle’s “Poetics.” I confess I’ve never read the entire thing, only bits and pieces. So I thought, why not do a daily series to provide a structure to compel me to go through it. That way we’d all benefit from the process.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Herald-Press

COLUMN: REFLECTIONS:The Vanishing Generation

Next week the world will mark the 80th anniversary of a date President Franklin Roosevelt declared would live in infamy, December 7, 1941. Just before 8 AM on a quiet Sunday morning the skies over Honolulu Hawaii echoed with the drone of Japanese Zero aircraft. The first wave bombed and strafed the airfields to prevent the launch of counter attacks. Fifteen minutes later, the second wave dropped their torpedoes into Pearl Harbor permanently sinking the USS Arizona and the USS Oklahoma. Four other ships were sunk but recovered. 2,403 US service members died. It marked the entrance of the United States into World War II.
POLITICS
nohoartsdistrict.com

Reflections on Zoom and In-Person Classes

I just started back to in-person classes at my studio. We’ve been on Zoom for a year and a half. I am now teaching both Zoom and in person and thought it a good opportunity to review my experiences of both. Reflections on Zoom and In-Person Classes. In-Person Classes. The...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

November Blog a Day Reflections

I’m no writer of novels, but I allowed myself to be influenced by national November novel writing month and thought it would be a good idea to attempt a blog a day through the month. In the end, I wrote 17 blogs during November, the most I’ve written in a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
benewsjournal.com

Reflections Christmas Concert

The Reflections of Bear River Valley will be performing their annual Christmas Concert on Friday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at the West Stake Center in Tremonton, 345 South 1000 West. This non-denominational concert is free to the public. In the spirit of the season, the group will be collecting donations for the Tremonton Food pantry at the concert. Reflections […]
TREMONTON, UT
Ponca City News

The origins of 10 pieces of Christmas iconography

You know what Santa Claus and I have in common that we enjoy? Lists. I think that sometimes we can take aspects of our culture and the iconography around it for granted. You end up doing something for so long, or just take it as “this is how it has been,” and that can lead to you forgetting about the “why” of it. The Christmas holiday season has a plethora of symbols and images that are iconic…
LIFESTYLE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Tidings of Comfort and Joy

I was 12 and, for the first time ever, I was dreading Christmas. Like most kids in the ‘50s and ‘60s, Christmas was a time of great anticipation and joy. Getting together with extended family, great food and of course, gifts. Around Thanksgiving, the enormous Sears and Roebuck...
RELATIONSHIPS
ahherald.com

Sacrilege for Christmas

Before I start this article, I must say that I have a thick skin and I am rarely offended. I give space to people’s ideas, religious preferences, political affiliations, and even crude humor. So, I was shocked at how strongly I reacted to a Christmas picture in Siegessäule, a magazine whose tagline is “we are queer Berlin.” The image depicts Mary, Joseph, and Baby Jesus. Their clothing evokes the trans flag, with Joseph wearing pink, Mary wearing blue, and Baby Jesus dressed in white. However, Mary has never looked this way before—in this picture, Mary is a bearded man. The European Union’s LGBTQ+ goodwill ambassador Riccardo Simonetti posed as the cross-dressing Mary. The picture is offensive and sacrilegious in view of the fact that the Scriptures say Jesus was born of the Virgin Mary, a woman.
RELIGION
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
cbslocal.com

Local Family Being Fined For Having Christmas Lights Up Early

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – One local family is being fined by their home owners association for having their Christmas lights up!. The Westchase Community Association states between November 7 and Thanksgiving Day, families are not allowed to have holiday decor on their homes. The Moffa family said...
TAMPA, FL
younghollywood.com

Long Live Lacey Chabert, The Queen of Christmas!

( © Lucianna Faraone Coccia/WireImage/Getty Images) Wherever you land on the “How early is too early?” debate when it comes to Christmas, I think we can all agree that "any point after Thanksgiving" is acceptable, right? So, let’s set the mood with the Queen of Christmas herself:. Although, perhaps a...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy