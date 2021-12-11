“Poetic Reflections”

Before I start this article, I must say that I have a thick skin and I am rarely offended. I give space to people’s ideas, religious preferences, political affiliations, and even crude humor. So, I was shocked at how strongly I reacted to a Christmas picture in Siegessäule, a magazine whose tagline is “we are queer Berlin.” The image depicts Mary, Joseph, and Baby Jesus. Their clothing evokes the trans flag, with Joseph wearing pink, Mary wearing blue, and Baby Jesus dressed in white. However, Mary has never looked this way before—in this picture, Mary is a bearded man. The European Union’s LGBTQ+ goodwill ambassador Riccardo Simonetti posed as the cross-dressing Mary. The picture is offensive and sacrilegious in view of the fact that the Scriptures say Jesus was born of the Virgin Mary, a woman.
