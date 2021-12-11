“Poetic Reflections”

We have a great many ideas about most everything in life. Much of it comes from advertising if not from personal experience. As a child, I remember wanting “Mr. Bubble” so bath time would be super fun, once I got it, I found out it didn’t change a thing. I was confident “Shake-a Pudd’n” couldn’t be ordinary instant pudding because it seemed to be loads of fun to make. Smart Mommy never bought that. And I was sure I would be able to run faster, jump farther, and win more often with the shoe of champions, “Keds,” however I remained average at best.

