Anthony Joshua will not consider stepping aside to allow Tyson Fury to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title fight, promotor Eddie Hearn has said. In an interview last week, Joshua admitted that he could drop his rematch agreement with Usyk in order for the two heavyweight champions to meet in the ring “if it made sense for business”. Joshua lost his WBA, WBO and IBF titles when he was defeated by Ukrainian Usyk in September and he has since exercised his rematch clause for a second fight next spring. WBC champion Fury is no closer to settling...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO