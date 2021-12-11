ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSL2024 with two different drives

By Alexij
High Point Enterprise
 2 days ago

Is it possible to install two drives with different LTO grade into the same MSL2024 library? We have an LTO5...

High Point Enterprise

OneView shows servers not being monitored

We have an alert in Oneview that it isn't monitoring 8 BL460c Gen9 blades:. 'Remote support is not monitoring 8 eligible devices: device registration with the HPE data center may have failed or the warranty or contract on some of these devices may have expired. (RSAL_002E)'. These 8 blades are...
High Point Enterprise

Emulex 10GbE drivers // Win Server 2019

I have revived a C7000 enclosure holding BL465c g7 blades. Struggling to find drivers for the 2 NICs. The latest drivers I have found from official sources are for Server 2012 R2. I have tried installing both Win 10 and Server 2019 to the blades. I need to run a...
High Point Enterprise

Hotswap vs Hotplug?

We have a ProLiant DL380 Gen9 running VMware-ESXi. The server has a HP Smart Array P440ar Controller. The cache module status is currently failed due to the battery capacitor needing replacement. We have a RAID 5 with 6 disks. 1 Disk has failed, we wish to replace it while the...
pcinvasion.com

Two easy ways to transfer your games from a hard drive to an SSD

Solid-state drives (SSDs) have been around for a while now, but they’ve certainly become more commonplace over the course of the last few years. Now that you’ve finally gotten your hands on one, it’s time to let your game collection take advantage of its faster data transfer speeds.
vmware.com

Accessing datastores from two different environments

I have a current production environment consisting of vCenter/ESXi hosts version 6.5. I am building a brand new environment with new vCenter/ESXi 7 hosts on new hardware. The datastores (consisting of NFS & iSCSI) will remain the same. My goal is once the configurations and testing are done, I will turn off the VMs from the 6.5 environment and add/register the VMs onto the new environment. We try to attempt this in the 60 days evaluation period.
High Point Enterprise

Random Errors after drive replacement

Lateley we have been getting flooded with errors after we had to replace a hard drive due to a drive failure. These are on a BL460c Gen 9 / D2220SB blades with HP CMC 12.8. The errors are as follows, always seems to come in batches of 4. The storage...
High Point Enterprise

Check status HPE Smart Storage Battery

I want to see the status of the HPE Smart Storage Battery on the DL380p gen 8 series. I can't see it in the storage section. Can someone tell me where I can watch it?
High Point Enterprise

dHCI DL325 and Nimble HF60 upgrade from 67 to 7 major issues

DHCI DL325 and Nimble HF60 upgrade from 67 to 7 major issues. We have recently become the owners of a shiny new dHCI setup that came out of the box with ESXi 6.7 installed. We've managed to get everything up and working in 67 fine. The problems has started since upgrading (trying to upgrade) to v7u2 esxi. We have some sync rep volumes and as I said all the 67 hosts are happy and booting nicely. When we first attempted to upgrade one of the host to V7 we hit issues. We followed the guidance and removed the SSACLI and NCM bits before starting the LifeCycle update to 7u2. The host would post and get to vmw_satp_alua loaded successfully and then hang for ever. Lifecycle manager then gave up and marked the upgrade as a timeout, we had to hard reset the host which then reverted to 6.7. I had seen this behaviour before with some incorrect pathing to storage and also FW/Driver issues so I removed the initiator for the host from the nimble and tried the upgrade again. This time all went smoothly and the host upgraded and patched A1. I then added the HPE Storage manager 7.0.2 went through a painful process of updating the FW on the Broadcom 25gb NIC's. When I connected the storage back to the host and tried a reboot the host then took 30+ to join back into the VC and even after that is still not responding very well. If you Alt+F12 on the console there is lots of messages around failed to reserve volume and Reclaiming HB. To me its as if the host is trying to connect to the replicated volumes and getting stuck in a loop.
High Point Enterprise

Msl 6480 starting

After I have unhooked a module and reinstalled the module, I have started the MSL with power button, after about 70% startup phase, the library automatically shuts down again. I have no idea what I have to do that the MSL starts with modules. Did anyone have an idea. DaBa.
macstories.net

Two Different Ways of Passing Input to Shortcuts Running on macOS Monterey

For the past week, I’ve been trying to optimize my workflow for quickly capturing notes and ideas in my Dashboard note. As I previously described in my Obsidian setup series on MacStories Weekly, one of the ways I like to reopen my Dashboard note is via a QuickAdd macro, which brings up a list of commands in Obsidian that lets me choose whether I want to reopen the note or add some text to one of its sections. Here’s what the macro looks like:
High Point Enterprise

Useful software to detect live IP-Addresses in private network?

In my network, I have a number of (HP) workstations, a HP 1920-48G switche with 4 lines configured as a trunk between them. In the other end of the trunk in the basement, another 1920-48G and two Proliant Servers, ML350pG8 and ML310eG8V2 running. When reconfiguring iLO4 to use fixed IP-addresses and then trying to verify that they are correct and can be detected, I have used "Angry IP-Scanner", a free software to detect them. However - when starting a scan, the software does not return any ping results. The main server has three shared disk arrays visible and accessable from each workstation on the top floor. I can also log-in to iLO and check the status from them.
High Point Enterprise

Access iLO through localhost

I'm trying to access iLO on HP ProLiant DL380 G8/G9. These servers have Windows Server 2012 installed without iLO network configuration (no lan cable connected to iLO port also). I remember that I can open web browser and access ilo using localhost with some specific port but after google around...
High Point Enterprise

ILO Amplifier 2.0 : "Required services are not running"

After deploying ILO Amplifier 2.0 we are getting "Required services are not running. For further assistance refer to the user guide." after a while. No login is possible, only restart via "ctrl-alt-del" on console-screen.. We habe about 250 ILOs registered into the Amplifier. In the syslog we find:. Dec 8...
High Point Enterprise

New kind of convenient solution

The demand on digital services Globally and in GCC is growing and generating new microeconomics trends that effects every area of our way we live and work. Public and private sectors are working very hard to advance themselves in a race with growing demand from the new generation of consumers. The challenge of becoming the next disruptor internally or externally is on every organization agenda with affordable cost. The Kingdome of Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries are pushing beyond the boundaries not only with the unique advancement on government e-services but also the giga projects. All that is driving a massive growth in demand and high need for constant supply of digital assets to align with the pressure, which increase the possible opportunities on IT and digitalization resources to more than 250$ Bn. However due of the Covid 19 effect and the uncertainty of some business aspects companies and entities are working hard to find a balance between keeping their assets or investing toward new digital tools and equipment to allow them stay course of their plans and continue being relevant to the market and to the customers is putting them in a tough situation. Yet with every problem there is a solution. for years companies and organizations started to investigate optimizing their IT assets and operations in many ways starting with outsourcing the commodity services, the operations and even moving to the internet computing model that is known today as the public cloud computing. These moves where relevant in many ways at certain point of time and with a very specific business case as it introduces new challenges related to ownership, security, regulations, and the application requirement and goals might not be fulfilled with the offered public cloud services and with the increased price on the proposed services from resources point of view and from professional services perspective.
High Point Enterprise

SSMC 3.8 Appliance image

I’ve looked every where and maybe I’m missing something but the HPE downloads for SSMC include a 3.8.2 download only and none of the included files have the ESXi appliance image. Only thing in downloads is the upgrade package. How does one get the appliance?. Solved! Go to...
High Point Enterprise

links - invalid argument

I installed the new version of Links (2.25) from depothelper, and I can't load any website. I tried in a text mode, and in a graphical mode (-g), but I constantly see this:. I don't have this issue with Firefox 3.5, lynx or w3m on HP-UX. Could you help me?
High Point Enterprise

Synergy API

Trying to get a basic health status from the Synergy blade array, using curl. I've got curl talking to the array ok, and got this working:. curl -s -k -H "accept: application/json" -H "content-type: application/json" -H "auth: someid" -X GET https://mysynergymachine/rest/server-hardware. That brings back a ton of rubbish. I just...
High Point Enterprise

HP 3Par Storeserv 7200 Two Nodes Failed - How to recover Data

Due to Power issue, our HP 3Par Storeserv 7200 both the Nodes are Failed (Seems UPS miss behaved). How can we retrieve the data? As 7200 is EOL there is no HP support. We have replaced the Nodes. Login through putty session showing that Lun's are in Preserved state. (RW needs_check, preserved). Required some HP experts help and suggestions. Urgent!!!
High Point Enterprise

P2000 G3 MSA FC firmware upgrade path (from TS240P001)

P2000 G3 MSA FC firmware upgrade path (from TS240P001) First: I can't access SMU from any web browser any more, although it was working before, and it can be accessed by telnet and successfully login !. so, I thought it may be it need Firm Ware upgrade. it's FW version...
High Point Enterprise

HP Dl380 G7 iLO 3 Access

My HP Dl380 G7 machine failing to start, It start up but failed on initial HP logo display & stop. Some time it keep cycling between start and fail stop. I have done all the ways to reset Bios and NVRAM by maintenance switch by trun disp sw 6 on/off and sw 1,5,6 too and also remove battery. Maintenance switch set on Port 85 (S7 & S8 off)
