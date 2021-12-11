ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mikaela Shiffrin gets first World Cup speed podium in nearly two years

By OlympicTalk
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikaela Shiffrin earned her first World Cup podium in a speed race since January 2020, taking third in a super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Saturday. Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, the world champion, prevailed by .18 of a second over Italian Sofia Goggia, who won all three speed...

olympics.nbcsports.com

