Mikaela Shiffrin gets first World Cup speed podium in nearly two years

Just before 4 on an August afternoon in Edwards, Eileen Shiffrin is seated in her living room engrossed in describing the methodical process of raising the best ski racer in the world—when, suddenly, the best ski racer in the world bursts through the front door. “Mikaela, come and say hi!” she shouts to her 26-year-old daughter, who lives with her. Mikaela says a quick hello as she scurries inside, apologizing that she must head out again because a friend and neighbor (LEKI rep Charlie Webb) is helping to custom fit her shin guards, early preparation for the upcoming winter. Still almost three months out from the first World Cup race and six months from the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, Mikaela already is feeling the crush—and rush—of expectations. Mom flashes a knowing look, then returns to her story.

VAIL, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO