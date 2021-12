SALINE, MI -- For Matty J’s Bakery and Cafe, it’s all about familiar flavors in new combinations. Although it also serves up sandwiches featuring pesto and mozzarella, cookies with chocolate and peppermint and quiche with tomato and bacon, much of the menu is geared toward “people who are interested in a different configuration of regular flavors,” according to owner Shawna Sloan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO