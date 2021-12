RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – An initial look at U.S. cases of the Omicron variant finds so far the strain has caused a mild COVID-19 infection. The CDC released a report based on the initial 43 cases of detected in the country. Only one of those patients landed in the hospital and none have died. Of this group, a third had traveled internationally. Almost 80 percent of those patients were vaccinated. Several had received a booster.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO