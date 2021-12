As an attendee of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, COP26, I was proud to stand with many other world leaders who know we have to act fast if we're going to protect the environment. At this conference, it became even more clear to me that businesses that are great stewards of the environment are poised to win out, not just because customers want eco-friendly products and services but also because these businesses ensure that everyone will have a safe space in which to work in the future.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO