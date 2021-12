DETROIT — Add another veteran point guard to the list of additions the Nets need to make en route to their championship dreams. That’s the biggest takeaway in the Nets’ 116-104 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening. In the first game James Harden rested all season, the Nets succumbed to the Pistons’ pressing defense and turned the ball over 17 times until flat-out blasting them in a monster fourth quarter. They need an experienced floor general on the roster behind Patty Mills to shore up the lack of depth at the one as insurance in case Harden misses games in the future.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO