Environment

Massive line of tornadoes bring on widespread destruction in multiple states

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE...

www.wral.com

NBC News

Dramatic drone video captures deadly tornado devastation in light of day

Devastating images rarely seen outside of a fictionalized disaster film played out across televisions nationwide Saturday, as the nation woke up to see the devastation left behind by a series of catastrophic tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and other neighboring states overnight. In Mayfield, one of Kentucky's hardest hit towns,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Before and after satellite images reveal shocking extent of tornadoes’ destruction

Satellite images of the tornadoes that swept through six states in the US show the extent of damage and destruction they left in their wake. Scores are feared dead across the midwest and the southern US following the string of strong nocturnal tornadoes overnight between Friday and Saturday. The winter storm began in the early hours on Friday and tore through tore through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. In Illinois, an Amazon warehouse, where the roof and a wall the length of a football field caved in, collapsed, killing at six people. Images provided by Colorado-based space...
ENVIRONMENT
MySanAntonio

How Friday night's rare and deadly December tornado outbreak unfolded

A devastating outbreak of tornadoes swept through parts of the Midwest and Tennessee River Valley Friday night, and is poised to become the worst on record to strike the United States during December. Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said he expects the death toll in his state alone to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Missouri State
UPI News

How the multi-state December tornado formed

The deadly tornado outbreak of Friday spanned multiple states in the Southeast and left hundreds of miles of devastation. With tornado outbreaks of this caliber typically occurring between February and June, many are left to wonder how such a devastating outbreak could occur in December. AccuWeather's Director of Forecast Operations,...
ENVIRONMENT
Lexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky residents report shaking tied to earthquake centered in Ohio

An earthquake in Ohio was felt by residents in northeastern Kentucky Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported northeast of Manchester, Ohio, just before 1 p.m., according to the Geological Survey. The organization’s community survey map featured reports from Kentucky, in areas like Mason, Lewis and Fleming counties.
KENTUCKY STATE
AccuWeather

#Tornado#Extreme Weather
WISH-TV

1 tornado confirmed in Indiana’s Friday storms

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A National Weather Service survey team confirmed that a weak tornado damaged trees and roofs and downed a utility pole over a nearly 5-mile path on Friday night in Lake County. No injuries were reported from the Indiana tornado, one of several across nine...
INDIANA STATE
BBC

Kentucky tornadoes: 100-year-old church destroyed in seconds

Watch the BBC's Nomia Iqbal as she takes us into the ruins of the Mayfield First United Methodist Church in Kentucky, which was destroyed in the tornadoes. At least 80 people have died in the state, including dozens in a candle factory, and the death toll is expected to rise above 100.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Chilling Footage Shows Massive Size of Midwest Tornadoes

On Friday night six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, were hit by extremely powerful tornadoes. As of now, officials are still struggling to come up with a complete death toll following the devastating destruction. Now, there are communities in several cities and towns left grieving after...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Kentucky tornado news – latest: Six children confirmed dead as map shows path of destruction in four states

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states on Friday night may well surpass 100 in Kentucky alone, the governor warned. Gov Andy Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with 64 confirmed dead and 100 still missing as of Monday morning. Dozens more deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois, where workers were trapped in an Amazon warehouse when it collapsed, killing six people. A map from the National Weather Service shows one supercell, which may have been a single tornado or a family of...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Mercury News

Photos: Monstrous tornadoes leave dozens dead in five Midwest states

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse. In...
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Tornado victims include district judge, workers at candle factory and Amazon distribution center

Search and rescue crews are continuing to locate victims of the devastating tornados that ripped through hundreds of miles across multiple states this weekend. As many as 70 people are believed to have been killed in western Kentucky, and the death toll could exceed 100, but those numbers could also rise "significantly," Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WLWT 5

What happened in Kentucky? Massive tornado or 'tornado family'

MAYFIELD, Ky. — A monstrous storm raged through the Midwest Friday night into Saturday and brought destructive tornadoes with it. ABOVE VIDEO: Mayfield residents focus on recovery following harrowing night of storms. As storm surveys continue, the National Weather Service is determining how many tornadoes actually touched down and...
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

How to improve our odds against deadly tornadoes

Joshua Wurman is an atmospheric scientist, tornado researcher and the inventor of the Doppler On Wheels mobile radars. He is the director of the University of Illinois Flexible Array of Radars and Mesonets (FARM) Facility and works out of Boulder, Colorado. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

South Florida Philanthropist Michael Capponi In Kentucky Helping With Tornado Relief Efforts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 100 people are feared dead after at least 50 tornadoes tore through eight states late Friday and early Saturday transforming homes and businesses into piles of rubble. In Kentucky alone, the death toll is at least 80 and is going to exceed 100, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, making it the deadliest tornado event in the state’s history. President Biden declared a state of emergency for Kentucky and instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help. The Doral-based non-profit Global Empowerment Mission, run by South Florida philanthropist Michael Capponi, is also helping with relief efforts. Capponi and his team landed...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Was the Kentucky tornado outbreak linked to climate change?

The calendar said December but the warm moist air screamed of springtime. Add an eastbound storm front guided by a La Nina weather pattern into that mismatch and it spawned tornadoes that killed dozens over five US states.Tornadoes in December are unusual, but not unheard of. But the ferocity and path length of Friday night's tornadoes likely put them in a category of their own, meteorologists say. One of the twisters — if it is confirmed to have been just one — likely broke a nearly 100-year-old record for how long a tornado stayed on the ground in a...
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy