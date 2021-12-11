See residences for sale on new cruise ship: Travel world by sea, live in luxury home

There’s an argument to be made that a perfect stay on the Amalfi Coast begins with arriving at night. From the bustle of Naples airport, you’ll find yourself winding through the scattered villages and homesteads of the Lattari Mountains before emerging on the other side to one of the world’s most breathtaking coastal roads, famous as much for its show-stopping views as for its hair-raising hairpin bends. As you approach your accommodation, you’ll find yourself catching glimpses of the resort towns that spill down from the mountains to the sea, the lights of their grand hotels and harbours twinkling gently. The real treat, though, is a grand surprise the next morning when you pull open your curtains or shutters to reveal those views: The horizon perfectly bisecting the dusty blue skies and sparkling seas, and the rocky outcrops teeming with picture-perfect clifftop towns, framed by bougainvillea.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO