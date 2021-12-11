ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptozoo: Inside the Must-See Mythical Animated Movie

By Tony Sokol
Den of Geek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter, artist, and director Dash Shaw’s adult animated fantasy film Cryptozoo is a morality play masquerading as a dark reflection of Jurassic Park. In that film, dinosaurs were brought back to life through DNA and put on display. Cryptozoo does the same with cryptids, which are mythological creatures who have teased...

www.denofgeek.com

Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch West Side Story – where can you stream the new Steven Spielberg movie?

How can you watch West Side Story? The finger-snapping musical about forbidden love on the rough streets of New York City has been entertaining fans since the 1950s. Originally a stage play and then a 1961 film directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, the catchy tale of star-crossed lovers never gets old. Now we have a new iteration of West Side Story on its way from none other than acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
MOVIES
CNET

HBO Max: 14 of the best movies to watch

Thanks to WarnerMedia's simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan, HBO Max sees a ton of major 2021 releases, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, musical In the Heights and horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. As if that wasn't enough, it also boasts loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

New Movies on Netflix

Netflix has been adding so many new movies to its menu of offerings that it can be tough to keep up with all of their latest films. The following list includes 10 of the biggest movies the streaming service has released in the last few months. Some we recommend more...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Best movies based on books

Reading is awesome. Everybody knows that – even movie producers. Why else would so many of the most popular movies of all time be based on novels? Exactly. From the Lord of the Rings trilogy to The Shining, and Forrest Gump to Matilda, the number of movies based on books is astronomical, and so we’ve decided to gather the best movies based on books.
MOVIES
Polygon

11 best movies new to streaming to watch in December 2021

December is finally upon us, and 2022 is just within spitting distance. It’s been a long and plentiful year of exciting new releases with even more left to come. While we wait patiently for the release of big tent-pole attractions like Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections, there’s a wealth of awesome movies coming to streaming this month on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Shudder.
MOVIES
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Teaser: WB Wants You To Remember Your Love Of Harry Potter Before The New ‘Beasts’ Film Arrives

Fandom is a funny thing. If you love something enough, whether it be a superhero, a wizard, or any other pop culture icon, you can forgive some pretty egregious things. You know, like the idea of an entire franchise created by an openly transphobic author who spouts hateful things on social media frequently. But, by golly, people love Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, and they’re eagerly anticipating the release of the new film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Three Home Alone Movies are Dominating the Most Popular Films on Disney+

Three of the movies in the Home Alone franchise are dominating Disney+'s top 10. According to FlixPatrol, Home Sweet Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Home Alone are all holding strong in the rankings. (May we all sit and have a moment to reflect on the fact that Home Alone 3 is not here for some reason.) But, Disney has to be loving the fact that one of their recent releases is showing some staying power on the app. Not easy to do when there is an entire ocean of holiday content from the company's extensive history at a moment's notice. It also has to please decision-makers that one of the big movie franchises from the 20th Century Studios acquisition is doing all of this with relatively little marketing. Now, Christmas is a different beast when it comes to people turning into films. There are multiple channels on basic cable and some streaming services with dedicated programming set up for each December.
MOVIES
Brazil
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Explains How Different Filming on Matrix Resurrections Was to the Original

Keanu Reeves reveals how filming for The Matrix Resurrections is different. The Matrix Resurrections star Keanu Reeves has explained how the filming for the highly-anticipated sci-fi movie was an entirely different experience to the previous Matrix films, with little rehearsal involved. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 57-year-old actor compared the...
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

Universal movies will go to Peacock after 45 days in theaters

Streaming service Peacock is hoping to get a boost from movies made by its corporate sibling, movie studio Universal Pictures. Starting next year, the majority of movies from Universal Films Entertainment Group will debut on Peacock 45 days after their theatrical release, the Comcast Corp.-owned streamer said Thursday. Free trial:...
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney+ Finally Adds Iconic Johnny Depp Movie

Disney+ has finally picked up one of the movies fans have wanted there since it launched: Edward Scissorhands. The 1990 classic stars Johnny Depp as an artificial humanoid somewhere between Pinnochio and Frankenstein's monster. You can stream the movie now on Disney+. Edward Scissorhands was developed at Warner Bros. briefly...
MOVIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for Animated 'Rumble' Movie - Streaming in December

"We need to beat the biggest, the baddest, and the slimiest…" Paramount Animation has debuted a second official trailer for Rumble, their animated monster wrestling movie from WWE Studios. In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, Winnie tries to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion. While entirely different in many ways, this reminds me of Monsters Inc with a world of monsters, with a dash of Real Steel and some Ratatouille (with her sitting on his head). The film's huge voice cast includes Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and Michael Buffer. This was originally set to open in January early next year, but is now arriving direct-to-streaming on Paramount's own Paramount+ service starting in December. In a few weeks! I guess this is the new strategy for animated movies now. Check it out.
MOVIES
Slate

Inside Super Yaki, the Merch Company for Movie Lovers

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. This week, host Karen Han talks to Andrew Ortiz, founder of the movie merchandise company Super Yaki, which designs T-shirts, pins, hats, and more. In the interview, Andrew discusses the origins of the company and their first product, which was an enamel pin with legendary animator Hayao Miyazaki’s face on it. After that, Andrew talks about quitting his day job, staffing the company, and building a customer base of people who adore cinema.
MOVIES
DeSoto Times Today

'Encanto' a cute, funny, creative animated holiday movie

Disney has done it again. The studio synonymous with animated movie musicals has given us another classic to add to the collection in “Encanto.” It’s a good one, with diligent animation, imagination on display in nearly every frame, and songs by current Broadway king Lin-Manuel Miranda. It’s such a well-polished movie that even though I know what I’m seeing is practically perfect, it’s hard not to dwell on a few minor imperfections.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Comics' Metal Men Animated Movie in the Works

After years of attempts, DC's Metal Men are officially headed into film. On Friday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that an animated film inspired by the DC Comics group is currently in the works at Warner Animation Group. Ron Clements and John Musker, animation legends known for their work on The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Hercules, and Treasure Planet, are producing and have written the treatment for the film, which they are apparently looking to direct. Celeste Ballard, who most recently worked on Space Jam: A New Legacy, will be writing the script. Craig Peck will executive produce The Metal Men, with Warner Animation Group's Alison Abbate overseeing the project for the studio.
COMICS
cinelinx.com

Animated Diary of a Wimpy Kid Movie…Exists | Review

The latest adaptation, this time in animated form, of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series hits Disney+ this week, but it’s an hour of your time better spent elsewhere. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2021) Directed By: Swinton O. Scott III. Written By: Jeff Kinney. Cast: Brady Noon,...
MOVIES

