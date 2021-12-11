Cryptozoo: Inside the Must-See Mythical Animated Movie

"We need to beat the biggest, the baddest, and the slimiest…" Paramount Animation has debuted a second official trailer for Rumble, their animated monster wrestling movie from WWE Studios. In a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, Winnie tries to follow in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion. While entirely different in many ways, this reminds me of Monsters Inc with a world of monsters, with a dash of Real Steel and some Ratatouille (with her sitting on his head). The film's huge voice cast includes Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and Michael Buffer. This was originally set to open in January early next year, but is now arriving direct-to-streaming on Paramount's own Paramount+ service starting in December. In a few weeks! I guess this is the new strategy for animated movies now. Check it out.
