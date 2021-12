It has come to my attention that RVs, motorcycles, private jets and off-road vehicles aren’t the only things to have started selling like hotcakes since the start of pandemic. Apparently, rich people also can’t get enough personal submarines. Before you finish grappling with that factoid let me introduce you to one of the latest luxury subs dropping into the water. The Triton 660/9 AVA is basically a living room/lounge that you can take 660 feet underwater.

