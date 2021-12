During Tiger Woods’ press conference in the Bahamas, he made sure to downplay his recovery progress. “You know, the USGA suggested ‘Play It Forward,'” Woods said. “I really like that idea now. I don’t like the tees on the back. I like Play It Forward. Come on, let’s move it up, let’s move it up. To see some of my shots fall out of the sky a lot shorter than they used to is a little eye-opening, but at least I’m able to do it again.”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO