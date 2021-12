As anyone who’s ever shared the range with him knows, Bryson DeChambeau practices as if the world is running out of golf balls. The big fella has never seen a range ball he didn’t like and never found an hour of the day he couldn’t practice (including, evidently, the dead of night during a major championship). As such, it would seem the “range breakthrough” days of DeChambeau’s career are long gone. After so many hours on the range, there are diminishing returns on improvement. Half a mile-an-hour here, half a degree there — these are the changes DeChambeau chases. Big, sweeping fixes are simply a reality of the past.

