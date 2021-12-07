ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Proton-M/Briz-M - Ekspress-AMU3 & -AMU7 - Baikonur - 13 Dec 2021 (12:07 UTC)

NASASpaceFlight.com
 2 days ago

At Baikonur, work continues on preparations for the launch of the Proton-M launch vehicle with the Briz-M upper stage and the Express-AMU3 and Express-AMU7 spacecraft, which is scheduled for December 13, 2021 at 15:07 by Moscow time. On Saturday, December 11, at the launch complex of site No. 200, work began...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

Related
NASASpaceFlight.com

Russia launches two Ekspress satellites via Proton-M

Russia’s Proton-M rocket launched a pair of communications satellites Monday, in a rare outing for Russia’s heavy-lift launch vehicle. Monday’s launch took place at 12:07 UTC (17:07 local time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, with the mission lasting 18 hours from liftoff to final spacecraft separation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Soyuz MS-20 space tourism flight docks with ISS

Roscosmos and Space Adventures has launched and docked the Soyuz MS-20 space tourism mission to the International Space Station for a 12-day stay. The crew of three—including two Japanese space tourists—are flying onboard the Soyuz spacecraft, with liftoff at 7:38 UTC (2:38 a.m. EST) Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from Site 31/6 at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. It successfully docked six hours later.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Themis tanking test marks milestone in ESA’s path to reusability

The ESA (European Space Agency) has taken a major step towards developing reusable rockets with the completion of a series of tanking tests for its Themis vehicle, which will serve as a testbed for the agency to experiment with launch and landing operations. After initially announcing plans for a reusable...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proton M#Utc#Baikonur#Rocket Launch#The Briz M#Digital Tv#Cis
NASASpaceFlight.com

Soyuz-2.1a - Soyuz MS-20 - 8 December 2021 (07:38 UTC)

Re: Soyuz-2.1a - Soyuz MS-20 - 8 December 2021 (07:38 UTC) Russian troops to provide for Soyuz safe launch with TASS reporter, Japanese tourists. The launch of the manned spacecraft is scheduled for December 8, 2021. 6 DEC, 01:47. YEKATERINBURG, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Military District has relocated special...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

China’s Galactic Energy launches second Ceres-1 rocket successfully

The Chinese private spaceflight company Galactic Energy has made the second flight of its Ceres-1 rocket, carrying five satellites into orbit, including a satellite known as Golden Bauhinia-1-03. The launch took place at 04:12 UTC on Tuesday, December 7th (12:12 Beijing time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. The Ceres-1...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Mars rover transmits data via European orbiter

China’s Zhurong Mars rover and the European Space Agency’s Mars Express orbiter recently performed an in-orbit relay communication test, the China National Space Administration and the ESA announced on 1 December. The test took place on the morning of 21 November and lasted 10 minutes. Zhurong sent up...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NASASpaceFlight.com

Maïa Space - ArianeGroup reusable launcher (2026)

I think that Themis, the full version with 3 Prometheus engines. They say Prometheus is also used for Maia but it would only be 1 engine (that already 100t of thrust) In fact, Maia is not the rocket name but the name of the company that is being created to make this new reusable rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Week

The war in orbit

A recent Russian anti-satellite test created a dangerous cloud of space debris and raised the risk of war in space. Here's everything you need to know:. To assess and demonstrate its ability to blow up U.S. satellites, Russia launched a missile from the ground that flew 310 miles up into space and blew up a 2-ton, Soviet-era surveillance satellite in low-Earth orbit. The explosion created a cloud of shrapnel that will threaten satellites and humans in space for decades to come. American, German, and Russian astronauts on the International Space Station, at an orbit 60 miles below the satellite, had to shelter in transport capsules for hours, ready to evacuate in case of collision. The explosion doubled the number of objects in the most highly traveled region of near-Earth orbit, sending 1,500 pieces of debris larger than 2 inches and hundreds of thousands of smaller fragments hurtling around the planet at 17,000 mph—much faster than a bullet. A single paint fleck moving at that speed can severely damage a commercial or government satellite, while a pebble-size chunk could destroy one, or instantly kill an astronaut on a space walk. NASA administrator Bill Nelson said he was "outraged by this irresponsible and destabilizing action."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science Friday

Space Tourists, Asteroids, And Anti-Satellite Tests, Oh My!

Space has been a busy place this year. In February, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars and embarked on its mission to collect samples, alongside the first ever helicopter to fly on the Red Planet. July and September saw the launches of billionaires, space tourists, and civilian astronauts to various elevations above the Earth. Human beings are arriving to the International Space Station via Cape Canaveral for the first time since the discontinuation of the shuttle program in 2011. In November, NASA launched a mission to test our ability to deflect dangerous asteroids. And China, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia have all continued to make their way through the solar system as well.
ASTRONOMY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Chinese launch schedule

Yellow Sea - 2 Just a small observation about the Chinese orbital flight count. This one does not include the supposed CZ-2C flight of this summer, but it does include the supposed third flight of Kaituozhe-1 (the only evidence we have of the existence of this flight is basically an envelope...), as well as a supposed failed flight of Kuaizhou-1, for which we basically have no credible clue to confirm its existence. But here, we already have much more elements to confirm that this CZ-2C did take off, and even official elements.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Artemis-1 KSC processing updates

Snoopy, the Zero G Indicator for the Artemis I mission, was delivered to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Dec. 2, 2021, before being loaded into the Orion spacecraft ahead of launch early next year. Zero gravity indicators are small items carried aboard spacecraft that provide a visual indicator when a spacecraft has reached the weightlessness of microgravity. Without astronauts aboard Orion, Snoopy will help share the journey with the world as he rides along in the cabin. This photo shows Snoopy looking at his ride to space which is currently stacked atop the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Company Tests Iodine Thruster in Space for the First Time

Ion thrusters have played second fiddle to chemical rockets for most of the history of space exploration. Part of that is because of their inability to launch payloads into orbit. But in space, their high thrust-to-weight ratio has plenty of appeal. Other features have held the technology back, including the difficulty of working with the thruster’s fuel source – xenon. Now, a team of engineers and scientists from ThrustMe, a French start-up that focuses on developing advanced propulsions systems, have developed an ion thruster that works on an entirely new and much easier to use material – iodine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

Rocket Lab Neutron Launch Vehicle revealed with ‘Hungry Hippo’ tech

Putting satellites, cargo, and astronauts into space is an expensive proposition. As a result, all the private companies working with NASA are attempting to reuse some of the rocket hardware to help reduce the cost of launches. SpaceX is the best-known company in the private space industry, with its Falcon 9 rockets being routinely reused. While SpaceX may be the best known, it’s certainly not the only private company working to put satellites and other cargo into orbit as efficiently and cheaply as possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 : NASA IXPE : KSC LC-39A : 9 December 2021 (0600 UTC)

Re: SpaceX Falcon 9 : NASA IXPE : KSC LC-39A : 9 December 2021 (0600 UTC) Lots of vehicles have the required performance. I calculated above that the plane change (from the cape) is equivalent to an interplanetary launch with C3=11. From the NASA LSP performance calculators, any of the following would have worked - Atlas 401, Falcon 9, Vulcan, and New Glenn. Antares also appear to have the needed delta-V. However the second stage is a solid and cannot re-start, so it can't do this mission. It also needs a new calculation since it starts from farther North and needs a large plane change.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

A few minutes ago, the crew of the #SoyuzMS20 manned spacecraft arrived at the @Space_Station. Welcome to the orbital house, Sasha, @yousuck2020 and Yozo! We have already prepared dinner for you sleeping places. We are waiting for the hatches to open in a couple of hours!. Senior Member. Posts: 16333.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy