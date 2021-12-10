ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a mess

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world was a mess a few thousand years ago, especially for the nation of Israel. Their country had fallen a long time ago, and subsequent generations witnessed one conquering empire after another take control of their land. They now lived under the brutal regime of the Roman empire....

Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION: Watch, for the end is near!

"But in those days, after that tribulation, 'the sun shall be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars of heaven shall fall,' and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then they shall see 'the Son of man coming in the clouds' with great power and glory. And then he will send his angels and will assemble his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven." Mark 13:24-27 (Read Mark 13)
Jesus
Using a Hot Mess to Share His MESSage

Do you sometimes feel like a mess? Many of us deal with a whole myriad of issues that make us feel that we don’t have it all together. We walk through our lives trying to put on a good front but feeling like a mess inside. Leslie Speas is an...
The rough ways made smooth

This past year-and-a-half, if we’re honest, played a dirty trick on us. Many of us lost our feeling of safety. Then early this year, we got the chance to be vaccinated if we chose to in consultation with our doctors. It gives us a fighting chance, if we keep those vaccinations up and if they work. That sure is the hope anyway.
Let’s Not Mess Up Our Toddlers

What if children actually DID come with a parenting manual? If tucked inside your baby’s swaddling clothes was a step-by-step guide for raising your little one from infancy to age 21? Wouldn’t it be great? You could just flip to the chapter on kids and technology and follow along for the well-being of your child.
In polygamous communities, deep roots of distrust shape vaccine hesitancy

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church or LDS church, followed government guidelines to protect members of their religious community. On March 25, 2020, the church closed its temples and encouraged members to wear masks. Leaders praised vaccination, which church President Russell M. Nelson, a retired surgeon, called a “literal godsend.” He and other senior members received vaccinations, calling on church members to follow their example. Fundamentalist branches of Mormonism, however – groups who began separating from the LDS church after it ended the institutionally sanctioned practice...
Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
Forget the Typos, Lauren Boebert’s Tweet Is a Qanon Dog Whistle

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. On Sunday, Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert falsely claimed that hundreds of thousands of children went missing last year and that the media was ignoring the story completely. She concluded the tweet by saying: “There enlies the problem.”
Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
My advice for Boris on another fine mess

Toby Neal take a wry look at the week in politics. Anything been happening?. That is a preview of a headline from next week. Also... ONE YULE FOR US, ANOTHER YULE FOR THEM. Sorry, couldn't resist that one. But the media has missed the real story. If you read that...
