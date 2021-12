Investment bank JP Morgan has increased the target price for Apple to $210, citing high demand and expected earnings in early 2022, as well as the prospect of a 5G iPhone SE. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee believes that Apple's shares have "managed to reverse the underperformance" of the first half of 2021, due to improved expectations of iPhone 13 demand.

