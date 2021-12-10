The rough ways made smooth

Block Island Community Sailing held its annual meeting at Harbor Church last Saturday, Nov. 27, where they gave an update on their successful summer programs, thanked their volunteers for their extraordinary service, reelected members to the board of directors, and introduced their guest speaker Joe Harris. Mr. Harris, a 30-year island summer resident, who sailed around the world single-handed, on Gryphon Solo 2, his fabulous Open 40 ocean-racing sloop, will be attempting a double-handed circumnavigation of the world (over 30,000 miles) next summer. Joe gave an inspirational audio-visual presentation on the world of long distance single- and double-handed sailing including his single-handed world record circumnavigation attempt on Gryphon Solo 2 in 2016.
