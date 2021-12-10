The rough ways made smooth

To date there have been 794,000 deaths from COVID in the U.S and as we continue to learn about the virus, one thing is for certain: It affects everyone differently. That said, there are a few common signs that indicate you have COVID and according to Dr. Justin Johnson, Emergency Medicine and Critical Care with Mercy Hospital, "symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath and to a lesser extent loss of taste/smell and loss of endurance." The ZOE COVID Study, which is the world's longest of study COVID-19 and is led by Professor Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, lists other symptoms to be aware of. Read below to find out common symptoms of COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

