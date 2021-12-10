Archimedes Engine Discussion.

Back in my university days -- around two decades ago --when I heard about Google Earth, I thought of it as an object made for fun. My friends and I used it to zoom in on the places of our interest such as our homes, schools, play fields etc. Never did it occur to us that it is so much more than just plain aerial photographs of the earth when looked at from outer space. Well… the innocent young minds cannot be blamed. Documentation and community discussions were scant in those days and so was access to the internet. Internet cafes were the only place where you could access the internet. 1MBPS was the gold standard in those times. Those were the days of Hotmail and Yahoo mail! There was no YouTube. 40 GB hard disks were considered to be sufficient for personal needs. Fast forward 20 years later, we now have state-of-the-art computation technologies. We now talk about Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things etc. which were incubating in the realms of science fiction. With the advancements in data storage technology and reduction in costs, it is now possible to store massive amounts of data. To put things into perspective, 500 hours of videos are being uploaded on YouTube every minute (Statista, 2020).

