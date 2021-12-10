ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Archimedes Engine Discussion.

NASASpaceFlight.com
 3 days ago

- Must be capable of rapid and deep throttling (down to 50% of thrust or less) Merlin 1D has a 60% to 100% throttle range at sea level (as per most recent Falcon 9 user's guide), and is an existence-proof that this throttle range is suitable for propulsive landing. In addition,...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

Will the second SpaceX Boca Chica orbital launch mount and tower have crew access arm? Because yes it’ll definitely be more modified. A crew access arm is not needed and unnecessary at this time. But indeed SpaceX will be launching payloads from Boca Chica right? Why wouldn’t they. If...
TEXAS STATE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

Why do we all assume Neutron will be stretched at some point?. I think it's mostly because the Archimedes engines are assumed to be fairly low risk/complexity from the start, and that there is a significant potential for improving the engines over time, when it comes to thrust and other aspects. With more thrust you can stretch the stage, while if the engine design is more er less final, like on the Atlas V/RD-180, stretching the tanks is meaningless.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Report calls for revamped cost-conscious vision for Mars exploration

Automotive systems are not explicitly rad-hardened, but they are designed to gracefully tolerate random bit-flips and whole-string failures, as well as being physically hardened against a fairly wide temperature range (and rapid temperature swings), various humidity and pressure ranges, high vibrations environments, etc. Several years ago we did a study...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

An Engine beyond Raptor?

Ok, maybe this is a silly, on the drive home idea. But what about changing to a gas generator cycle for the booster engine. It would be far less complex to build. Lower performance (edit: ISP) but if you’re looking for lower cost and higher volume, why not?. Success for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship/BFR and science instruments

Mission costs today are astronomical because the spacecraft have to be one-off, incredibly complex, highly optimized designs. The spacecraft will be so much cheaper when you can just throw mass at the problems. With more fuel, more radiation shielding, bigger antennas and instruments, sturdier landing gear, etc, etc, a whole different world opens up. The difference is not just quantitative but profoundly qualitative.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Starship : Texas Prototype(s) Thread 23 : Discussion

The addition of an engine skirt (not yet complete) was expected, it does change the look quite a bit. (I attached a pre- and post-skirt photo for comparison) (312.4 kB, 1776x1184 - viewed 151 times.) (409.44 kB, 1988x1326 - viewed 248 times.) For those that are wondering how in the...
TEXAS STATE
OEM Off-Highway

Kohler KSD Series Engines

The Kohler KSD (Kohler Small Displacement) Series engine family offers a below-19 kW (25 hp) solution which complies with all global emissions standards and fuels. Can be easily integrated with more complex electronic systems of ever-evolving machines. Versatile design which allows integration without modifying or redeveloping machine. Allows customized settings...
KOHLER, WI
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

They moved a white tank around near the new High Bay. Very quiet period for Starbase, at least outside of the tents. (367.42 kB, 2024x1142 - viewed 194 times.) (361.7 kB, 2024x1142 - viewed 148 times.) **Not a L2 member? Whitelist this forum in your adblocker to support the site...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
HackerNoon

"Any discussion on geospatial analytics will remain incomplete without Google Earth Engine"

Back in my university days -- around two decades ago --when I heard about Google Earth, I thought of it as an object made for fun. My friends and I used it to zoom in on the places of our interest such as our homes, schools, play fields etc. Never did it occur to us that it is so much more than just plain aerial photographs of the earth when looked at from outer space. Well… the innocent young minds cannot be blamed. Documentation and community discussions were scant in those days and so was access to the internet. Internet cafes were the only place where you could access the internet. 1MBPS was the gold standard in those times. Those were the days of Hotmail and Yahoo mail! There was no YouTube. 40 GB hard disks were considered to be sufficient for personal needs. Fast forward 20 years later, we now have state-of-the-art computation technologies. We now talk about Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things etc. which were incubating in the realms of science fiction. With the advancements in data storage technology and reduction in costs, it is now possible to store massive amounts of data. To put things into perspective, 500 hours of videos are being uploaded on YouTube every minute (Statista, 2020).
INTERNET
NASASpaceFlight.com

Superheavy landing mechanism

The precision and timing required to engage a SH booster looks to be utterly daunting, as well as fraught with variables (such as wind). Seeing the hardware taking shape is fascinating to watch. Also, could some kind soul please direct me (at least give me a thread name) to where...
INDUSTRY
NASASpaceFlight.com

Hypothetical: Overengineering the Shuttles TPS?

Lets presume costs and payload penalties are a nonfactor (within reason). How do we overengineer the Orbiters TPS to both be durable (ie, unlikely to catastrophically fail ala Columbia) and have limited refurbishment?. Titanium frame?. Hot structure?. Active cooling? (Ala transpiration) And what about metallic tps? Given the high ballistic...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

Themis tanking test marks milestone in ESA’s path to reusability

The ESA (European Space Agency) has taken a major step towards developing reusable rockets with the completion of a series of tanking tests for its Themis vehicle, which will serve as a testbed for the agency to experiment with launch and landing operations. After initially announcing plans for a reusable...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Cape 39A Starship launch/landing facilities

Anybody know how they'd get the booster/Starship combo to the Cape?. Can't just SPMT it from BC. Does Pegasus sit idle when not transporting an SLS core? Could it be rented and would SH fit inside?. Wasn't Pegasus a covered barge though, which prevent large vertical objects from being transported?...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

This Tesla Turbine Powered A House for 6 Years. Here's How It Looks Like Now

Have you ever heard of the Tesla turbine? Built and patented by the maverick engineer Nikola Tesla, a Tesla turbine is a bladeless centripetal flow turbine which is also referred to as a bladeless turbine. Its unique design allowed it to outperform steam turbines at the time, with an efficiency level of 97 percent, and in this video by the YouTube channel MrTeslonian, you'll get to see one.
YOUTUBE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Company Bets Prototype Electric Storage Device Could Spark More Solar Use

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Green technology is powering the future, but storing it is more expensive than creating it. Now one local engineer has come up with a solution that is affordable and accessible for small businesses and homeowners – and it fits in your garage. “This is our full-size unit. This will take about 30KW hours, which is about what one solar string produces in a day,” said Zack Spencer. Spencer – who runs Spencer Composites Corporation, an industrial automation company in Sacramento – showed us a prototype for his new energy storage device. It’s about the size of a washing machine and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NASASpaceFlight.com

Fusion with space related aspects thread

Zap's equation for Bremsstrahlung, D-T fusion, from their propulsion paper, is: (1.69e-38)*Σi(Zi2Ni)*ne*Te^1/2. Weighted Avg Square Atomic # Σi(Zi2Ni) |no dimensions. I guess that if you have much lower fusion burn ups for intermittent pulses, you will get lower temperatures and correspondingly less bremsstrahlung. In Firefly we were going for the highest numbers in everything, so we had very high corresponding Bremsstrahlung.
SCIENCE
freightwaves.com

Reaction to news of Central Freight Lines shutting down

After 96 years, Central Freight Lines plans to shut down. FreightWaves’ Clarissa Hawes broke the news on Saturday night, and reaction has been swift ever since — on what’s next for the drivers and other CFL employees, how the company got to this point, how it will impact the LTL market, and so one.
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Can Humans Even Reach 1% the Speed of Light Ever?

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
ASTRONOMY

