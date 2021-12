Terence Crawford may be getting a phone call from Errol Spence Jr. in the coming days after the collapse of his welterweight rivals’ unification. Spence had hoped to battle Yordenis Ugas for three versions of the 147-pound title in the first quarter of 2022. But the WBA ruled their welterweight champion must compete in a four-strong tournament to crown one sole titleholder in the division.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO