5 ways to celebrate diverse arts and culture

I had high hopes for Lil Nas X’s debut album, and I have to say, it did not disappoint. Not only does he deliver some classic dance-able songs like “MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME),” but he showcases a variety of genres with his more introspective tracks like “SUN GOES DOWN,” exploring themes of identity and struggling under pressure. I was impressed with Lil Nas X’s range, all displaying a depth of emotions fit for any mood. He also has some unique features on the album, such as Elton John and Miley Cyrus. Lil Nas X really shines on MONTERO, moving listeners from dancing to crying, leaving me replaying it for months.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO