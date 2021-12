It’s a very good sign when you’re being discussed in the same breath as Lindsey Vonn. Sofia Goggia, the Italian alpine speedster and defending downhill gold medallist from the PyeongChang 2018 Olympics, won three straight events this weekend at Lake Louise, high in the Canadian Rockies. In doing so, she became the first woman since Vonn (who did it three times, the last time in 2015) to secure a Lake Louise world cup hat-trick of golds.

