Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUSANNE (Reuters) – Two Tibetan students chained themselves to the Olympic rings outside the Swiss headquarters of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday to call for an international boycott of next year’s winter games. The pair were part of the latest protest against the 2022 Olympic Games...

